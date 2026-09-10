VMPL Gurugram (Haryana) [India], September 9: Indian design-led watch house Rotoris has opened a new chapter with the launch of Astonia, a technically ambitious Swiss-movement chronograph collection accompanied by the debut of The Rotoris Registry, the brand's permanent register of owners. With Astonia, Rotoris is moving beyond its founding proposition and positioning itself further up the watchmaking value chain through upgraded movements, premium materials, hand-finished details and a deliberately limited production strategy. The new collection will comprise just 2,175 timepieces, offered across titanium, carbon fibre and stainless-steel executions. At the heart of Astonia is the Ronda 5030.D, a Swiss chronograph movement built on Swiss parts. The movement provides a 12-hour counter, 30-minute counter, small seconds, date indication and Add and Split timing functions, giving the collection a technical foundation intended to match its design-focused character.

The watches are built around a 42mm case architecture, with executions including grade-5 titanium and surgical-grade 316L stainless steel. The Titanium Ice version, in particular, brings together the lightweight properties of grade-5 titanium with a contemporary ice-toned aesthetic. The case is secured by a screwed-in steel caseback and protected by a high-clarity sapphire crystal, while water resistance is rated at 100 metres (10 ATM). A Focus on Materials and Finishing For Rotoris, Astonia is not simply about introducing a Swiss movement. The brand has placed considerable emphasis on the tactile and visual details of the watch. The case architecture incorporates bevel-polished flanks designed to catch and reflect light along a clean, uninterrupted line. Different surfaces transition between high polish, fine brushing and sandblasting, creating a layered finish across the same case.

The collection also incorporates carbon-fibre bezels, including executions where contrasting colours are integrated directly into the carbon weave. The bezels feature lume, while the Rotoris name is applied in metal rather than simply printed. Each watch is paired with an FKM rubber strap designed for a broad range of wrist sizes. The strap is secured by a custom buckle engineered for a firm and positive lock, reinforcing the collection's sport-chronograph character. Rotoris says the level of finishing has been developed with the ambition of standing alongside established Swiss sport-chronograph houses while retaining the design identity of an Indian watch brand. Five Executions, One Astonia Architecture

Astonia arrives in five distinct executions, each built around the same 42mm architecture and Swiss chronograph movement while offering a different visual personality. Titanium Ice uses grade-5 titanium and represents the collection's lightweight, technical direction. Crimson Carbon features a carbon-fibre bezel with crimson detailing running through the black weave. The execution is individually numbered, adding another layer of exclusivity to the release. Sunset Carbon introduces a different interpretation of the carbon construction, with sunset-toned detailing woven through the bezel. Velocity Green moves to surgical-grade 316L stainless steel and pairs it with a green sunray dial for a more traditional sport-watch character. Completing the line is Victory Gold, which combines 316L steel with ion-plated gold and a contrasting black dial.

Across the collection, every caseback carries the words "Become More", positioned to face the wrist. The phrase reflects the philosophy that Rotoris has built around its watches-one centred on progress, ambition and personal evolution. The Rotoris Registry Introduces a Different Ownership Model Alongside Astonia, Rotoris has introduced The Rotoris Registry, a permanent owner register designed to become an integral part of the brand's ownership experience. Rather than approaching scarcity purely as a marketing mechanism, Rotoris says its limited production model is a direct consequence of how the watches are developed and finished. Prospective owners are invited to complete a profile through The Registry and share information about themselves before allocation. The approach allows Rotoris to establish a relationship with prospective owners before a timepiece is allocated, reinforcing the brand's direct and invitation-led philosophy.

The model follows the strategy established with Rotoris' founding chapter, which consisted of 2,100 numbered timepieces. According to the company, the entire founding collection was allocated and sold directly without discounting. The international response to that first chapter also gave Rotoris an early global customer base, with approximately one in five owners based outside India. Astonia now carries that strategy forward, but with a more developed product proposition and a greater emphasis on materials, movement and finishing. Building Up Rather Than Discounting Down One of the most notable aspects of Rotoris' approach is its decision to move upward in terms of product value rather than compete primarily through price.

The company continues to follow a direct-to-consumer model and maintains a no-discounting philosophy. Its physical spaces are designed more like galleries than conventional retail stores, giving customers an environment to experience the watches and the broader identity of the house. For Rotoris, the strategy represents a deliberate attempt to create a premium Indian watchmaking identity rather than simply compete within the conventional mass-market watch segment. Astonia therefore becomes more than another product launch. It represents the brand's stated ambition to develop a stronger position through better movements, more sophisticated materials and increasingly detailed finishing. Hand-Finished Production and Deliberate Scarcity Rotoris says a significant portion of Astonia's finishing is carried out by hand. Bevels are cut and polished, surfaces are brushed and blasted, while the dials are assembled through a combination of human craftsmanship and modern production processes.

That approach naturally places limits on production capacity. Only 2,175 Astonia watches will be produced, with each piece either numbered or produced as a limited edition. The restricted quantity is intended to reflect the production process rather than function simply as a sales tactic. The Rotoris Registry is now open, allowing prospective owners to complete their profiles ahead of allocation. From a Founding Chapter to a Defined Direction With its founding collection, Rotoris established the initial identity of the brand. Astonia is intended to define where that identity goes next. The combination of a Swiss chronograph movement, grade-5 titanium, carbon fibre, 316L stainless steel, sapphire crystal, hand-finished surfaces and limited production marks a significant step in the company's product development.

According to Rotoris co-founder Prerna Gupta, the ability to design and assemble Astonia under the company's own roof gives the brand greater control over the details that define the final product. "Astonia is designed and assembled under our own roof. Owning both ends is what lets us push-on the finishing and the materials-further than a house this young is expected to. That's the ambition: to keep moving the line of what a watch made here can be." The statement captures the central idea behind Astonia: Rotoris is not positioning the collection simply as another Indian watch release, but as a demonstration of how far a young Indian design-led watch house can progress in movement technology, materials and finishing.

With The Rotoris Registry now live and production capped at 2,175 pieces, Astonia marks the next stage of Rotoris' evolution-one where ownership, craftsmanship and controlled production are being brought together as part of a single brand philosophy. About Rotoris Rotoris is an Indian design-led watch house founded by Aakash Anand and Prerna Gupta. The brand describes itself as a house built for those who are "still becoming more," with its philosophy centred on design, craftsmanship and personal progression. Its founding chapter consisted of 2,100 numbered timepieces, which the company says were fully allocated through a direct and invitation-led model. With Astonia, Rotoris is expanding its proposition through Swiss chronograph movements, premium materials, hand-finishing and a permanent owner register through The Rotoris Registry.

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