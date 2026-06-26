NewsVoir Gurugram (Haryana) [India], June 26: Cars24 and Team BHP's Gears of Growth 2025 report finds that preference for car age has significant regional differences. Southern markets are skewed towards 2019 and newer vehicles, western markets churn steadily across 2017 to 2021 model years, and North and Central India hold on to cars the longest. National statistics flatten India's used car market into one number. The Cars24 and Team BHP Gears of Growth 2025 report, drawn from over 33 million users, pulls it apart and finds three distinct markets running on three different clocks. The variable that separates them is not the models people buy, but how old the car is when it changes hands.

Southern markets show a higher concentration of vehicles from 2019 and later. Western India trades across a balanced spread of 2017 to 2021 model years. North and Central India carry a greater share of 2017 to 2019 and pre-2017 vehicles. The report's conclusion is direct: regional economics and buyer preferences shape inventory age profiles more than most buyers realise. Three regions, three ownership clocks The regional split in the Gears of Growth 2025 report: In the South, the report points to faster upgrade cycles and higher car adoption, which keeps inventory young. For a buyer in Bengaluru, Chennai or Hyderabad, the practical effect is a shelf weighted toward 2019 and newer cars. A three to four year old vehicle is mainstream stock here, not a premium find. The same report finds Tamil Nadu's share of national demand rising from 6.1 percent to 6.5 percent and Karnataka's from 10 percent to 10.4 percent in 2025, a steady climb consistent with markets where cars circulate quickly.

Western India behaves like the market's metronome. Maharashtra, the country's single largest used car market at 15.1 percent of national demand, and Gujarat, which posted the largest state-level gain of 2025 at 8.7 to 10.2 percent, both trade across an even spread of 2017 to 2021 model years. In Mumbai, Pune or Ahmedabad a buyer finds roughly equal odds of a five-year-old or a two-year-old car. The report calls this stable ownership churn: cars enter and exit ownership at a consistent rhythm rather than in waves. North and Central India run the longest clock. The region's higher share of 2017 to 2019 and pre-2017 vehicles points to owners who keep cars well past the national norm, and to what the report describes as value-driven resale behaviour. A buyer in Delhi NCR or across Uttar Pradesh, which alone holds 11.7 percent of national demand, will see more six to eight year old cars on the shelf than a southern buyer does. A car in this market is held, maintained, and sold late in its life, often to a buyer who intends to do exactly the same.

Why the clocks run at different speeds The report attributes the divergence to regional economics and buyer preferences rather than any single cause. Southern states lead the country in adopting newer automotive technology: Karnataka and Maharashtra together account for 68 percent of all used EV purchases nationally. Markets comfortable buying the newest category of vehicle are, predictably, also the markets where recent model years dominate. Longer holding in the North reads as strategy, not lag. An owner who runs a car for eight or nine years extracts the maximum use from a depreciating asset before selling it into a deep pool of value-focused buyers. The report's non-metro data reinforces this: demand there concentrates in low-maintenance, affordable models such as the Swift Dzire, Wagon R and Alto, exactly the cars built to be owned long and sold late.

What this means for used car buyers and sellers For buyers, geography now shapes the shelf. Someone buying a second-hand car in Chennai will encounter a younger inventory mix, weighted to 2019 and newer, than someone shopping in Lucknow, where six to eight-year-old cars are common, even on the same platform on the same day. For sellers, the same car meets different demands depending on where it is sold. A 2020 vehicle is mid-life stock in a southern market that skews to 2019 and newer, and comparatively fresh inventory in a northern market dominated by older cars. Timing a sale against the regional clock, not the national average, is the more informed move.

All figures in this article are sourced from the Cars24 Team BHP Gears of Growth 2025 report, based on Cars24 internal transaction data comprising over 33 million users as of December 2025. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)