'The Tenth Riddle' by Sapan Saxena garners rave reviews from critics

You would like to read
- The book SABU gets published by Locksley Hall Publications
- Why it is easier to succeed with Olympiad 2022 Exam: All Olympiad Exams for classes 1 to 5
- 11 ways to completely revamp of all Olympiad 2022 Exams for classes 1 to 5
- Olympiad Exam 2022 Classes 1-5: Must go-to resources to crack the exam
- Karnataka SSLC timetable released for class 10 exams 2022
New Delhi [India], February 23 (ANI/PNN): Locksley Hall Publishing in recent times has been instrumental in bringing some of the most compelling titles in the Indian publishing industry. Their recent offering "The Tenth Riddle" by Sapan Saxena, which also is placed perfectly in the mytho-mystery genre, has received rave reviews from critics and readers alike and is performing excellently on the sales chart as well.
Mystery books have always had a charm around them, and mythology being so rich and deep, the nexus between them is something that has inspired book lovers around the world. Indian mythology has time and again inspired some great works on paper, both fiction and non-fiction.
Pitched by The Book Bakers, who recently have pitched books across the spectrum of publishing to various major publishing houses of India, The Tenth Riddle has a fascinating story with multiple capsules of history and mythology well placed in the context of the book.
An intelligent page-turner for readers who love a fast-paced story with loads of mystery and suspense, Sapan Saxena's The Tenth Riddle is a well-conceived conjecture of history, mythology, ancient secrets, with a tinge of feminism. The book catches your attention right from the very first page and keeps you hooked till the ultimate conclusion to the case, laden with loads of historical and mythological citations.
Highly recommended to anyone who loves a great thriller while providing an extra something in the form of its history and mythology references. Pick it up for the story and the information capsules and end up getting absorbed in the suspense that Sapan has developed very tastefully.
This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor