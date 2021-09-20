'The Tigress Resort & Spa' bags Brands Impact Right Choice Award 2021

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], September 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): A premium resort adjacent to the Ranthambhore National Park, (https://www.thetigress.co.in/)The Tigress Resort & Spa has bagged Brands Impact Right Choice Award.

The resort offers luxury villas & suites, delicious dining, wellness services and many other recreational activities.

(https://brandsimpact.in/)Brands Impact organizes the National Service Excellence Awards in India by the name of Right Choice Awards. Initiated in 2016, these Indian Service Industry awards endeavor to provide equal opportunity to all those sections of the society that are dedicated to offering premium products and services to their target audience. The first four editions have honored many individuals and organizations by Celebrities like Raveena Tandon, Shekhar Suman, Poonam Dhillon, Manoj Tiwari, and Mandira Bedi. This year, the event was graced by Mandira Bedi.

Talking of Saumitra Singh, MD at The Tigress Resort & Spa, he stepped up as a first-generation entrepreneur to fulfill his dreams and passion for hospitality to take up the legacy of tradition and culture of his native place to new heights. Mr. Singh and his team plan to venture into more unexplored geography with the intention of capping in India's rich cultural potential, creating a self-sustaining ecosystem and international standards of hospitality.

The rooms at the resort are tastefully designed with modern amenities to ensure a comfortable and memorable stay. Their various restaurants specialize in Indian and International cuisines prepared by expert chefs blending the traditional flavors with modern techniques and the freshest ingredients to create delicious food for the guests.

Apart from their luxury suites and delicious dining, their spa & wellness service is an amalgamation of ancient knowledge and modern science designed to refresh and re-energize one's body.

The resort has got several renowned awards in the past like Trip- Advisor - Certificate of Excellence 2018, Rajasthan Tourism - Best Resort, Global Tourism Awards - Best Forest resort in India 2021 - 2022, South Asian Travel Awards SATA - Leading Wildlife resort India - 2019, Estate award & Zee Business - Best forest property of the year 2019, and many more.

Speaking of the recent achievement, Saumitra said "It is an absolute privilege to receive this recognition and I am thankful to Brands Impact from the bottom of my heart for bestowing this honor on me. Optimism and hard work are the faith that leads to achievement. This is the ethos that the team has always maintained, and it is going to be the same in the years to come."

Ranthambore wildlife sanctuary is known for its tigers and is one of the best places in India to see these animals in their natural jungle habitat. The Tigress Resort & Spa is a rare addition to experience wilderness and luxury that will immediately transport one to a place of relaxation. The resort is well connected to the other parts of the state and takes approximately 3 hours from Jaipur to reach Ranthambore. The best time to visit Ranthambore is October to March.

