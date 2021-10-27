The Times Tested Real Estate Vision: Mana Foresta stamped with applaud from the Times Business Awards

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 27 (ANI/PRNewswire): The concept of urban living is rapidly changing to urban forestry. Nature is becoming the prime element of people's wants in their homes.

May it be sunlight, ventilation, shade, or gardens, people are increasingly becoming conscious to have these in their home selection. Going a step further, some people even want to have their homes built in the abode of nature. Greenery has become the most dominant color that people wish to see around their homes.

Taking the demands into consideration Mana Projects (RERA Number: PRM/KA/RERA/1251/446/PR/190525/002575) has come up with their magnum opus project, the Mana Foresta. Being the first-of-its-kind in India, Mana Foresta is going to be India's First Vertical Forest Tower - a feat so far unclaimed by projects of prominent (https://www.manaprojects.com) real estate companies in India.

Mana Foresta is a luxury residential project that blends two essential aspects of human living - facilities of a city and relaxation of a forest site. Merging both concepts, Mana Foresta has (https://www.manaprojects.com/mana-foresta.php) premium luxury flats in Bangalore with extravagant comfort, modern amenities, state-of-the-art facilities, unadulterated greenery, and lounging natural landscaping.

Built on sprawling 6.5 Acres, Mana Foresta is a 14-storey building with each floor having 4 units comprising 3 and 4 BHKs. With impeccable amenities and sophisticated facilities including IOT home automation, wonderful intricate masonry, rooftop swimming pool, jacuzzi, and gymnasium, Mana Foresta boasts as the perfect destination home for luxury 3 and 4 BHK on Sarjapur main road.

However, the most astounding feature of Mana Foresta is the raw jungle environment that instantly ensnares the viewers. For someone who has a childhood fantasy of living in tree home, Mana Foresta serves as the perfect dream home. The whole premise is beddecked with 2500 Shrubs, 225 real trees and more than a thousand perennials. To give the real forest life experience, the whole tower has real trees on the landscape balcony.

Every flat in Mana Foresta has its own landscape balcony and a stunning gardening view. To make the gardening sustainable and hassle-free, advanced drip irrigation system has been adopted. With increasing demand for (https://www.manaprojects.com/mana-foresta.php) eco-friendly homes in Bangalore and amenities, Mana Foresta has specifically placed amenities which are nature inspired and eco-friendly.

The clubhouse is another star attraction for Foresta wherein the residents can gather for any kind of celebration or social get together. Ample space, Spa, Swimming pool, Restaurant and Game arena, the club house is one of the largest on Sarjapur Road.

While (https://www.manaprojects.com) real estate companies in Bangalore only focus on contemporary trends, Mana Foresta holds on to both contemporary trends as well as the past tradition and future possibilities. Therefore, the design and layout of the whole project is prepared keeping in mind about the progress that Bangalore city might witness. The sustainable design and implementation have made Mana Foresta a landmark building, thereby making Mana Projects one of the best real estate companies in Bangalore.

Times Business awards stamped Mana Foresta as the most innovative building in Bangalore.

The landmark building has been recently stamped as India's first vertical forest tower by the Times of India Group. Being felicitated by the largest daily in India, Mana Projects has joined the league of the(https://www.manaprojects.com/mana-capitol.php) best innovative real estate companies in Bangalore.

With this award Mana Projects has shown the world that devotion to innovation and acceptance to challenges can really change the accepted norms, be it real estate or any other field. With this prestigious Times Business Award from the Times of India, Mana Projects can boasts upon as a dominant market player in the luxury real estate in Bangalore.

