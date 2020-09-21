The Tribes Group ropes in ace Political Strategist, Dr. Mehul Choksi, launches Political Consulting and Election Communication company - Mandate

New Delhi [India], September 21 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Seasoned political strategist, Dr Mehul Choksi has joined hands with communications behemoth The Tribes Group to launch Mandate, a first of its kind, end-to-end Political Consulting and Election Communication company.

With a one-of-a-kind collaboration of the most experienced election strategists, marketing and branding professionals, technology and data experts and a vast network of professionals channeling down to grass root levels, 'Mandate' is poised to render professionally managed solutions in the space, structuring it with fool proof proprietary tools and a proven track record.

The company holds expertise in planning and executing election campaigns, candidate profiling and government messaging which will help parties and politicians develop a niche to break clutter and reach out to the target group in a focused and effective manner.

While The Tribes Group is a robust integrated communication group specializing in brand, corporate and personality communications, the strategic alliance with Dr Mehul Choksi, a veteran in the political strategy space makes Mandate a formidable entity, equipped to tackle multi- pronged and complex election campaigns spread across geographies.

Dr Choksi, a lawyer by profession has done a PHD on 'Leadership in Governance - A case study on Narendra Damodardas Modi'. He is also a student of political science with a deep understanding of the Indian political system and has been involved in strategizing elections since 2008.

'Mandate' seeks to utilize its influential and experienced team and domain expertise to establish synergy between the messaging strategy and the creative output, faster turnaround, easy control and monitoring of the campaign, and delivering budget efficiencies that will optimize every campaign.

"With India being the biggest and the most vibrant democracy in the world, we believe, there rests a huge opportunity in creating an organized structure to strategize, conceptualize and manage election campaigns. With elections in the key states round the corner, there can't be a better time to launch Mandate," said Gour Gupta, MD-Tribes Group & Co-Founder, Mandate, while speaking about the launch.

"Our core strengths are a fully functional data analytics and insight mining team, access to leading political parties and a proven success formula of science and political intuition can provide a 360-degree networking and implementation platform," Dr Mehul Choksi, Co- Founder, Mandate, adding to Gupta.

On an average, every year, about 4 to 5 states go to polls for one or the other type of elections. In 2019 General Elections, 8000 candidates fought for 545 seats.

According to the Centre for media studies, India spent close to USD 7.5 Billion (Rs 55,000 crores) in the 2019 General elections. A significant chunk of this budget was spent on travel, advertising and promotion and conducting road shows and rallies.

Editorial Notes.

Services offered by Mandate:

Constituency level research to identify key issues which can influence voters

SWOT analysis of candidates - client v/s opposition

Constituency-centric and assembly-centric strategies

Developing the key messaging strategy (Top Line messaging and bottom line messaging)

Voter segmentation by language, caste, creed, economic status, age, gender and demography

Data analytics and insight mining

Developing the campaign plan - whom to talk, what to say, how to say, where to say, how many times to say

Designing the creative campaign- TV, Radio, Print, Digital, Social Media, Blogs, Podcasts, OOH, On-ground and events, mobile SMS and WhatsApp

360 campaign implementations

Tech deployment and app development for campaign management and reporting by using political science, creativity, technology and human instinct to engage and influence Indian voters

