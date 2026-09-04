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Stock Market HighlightsHome prices hikeNepal FloodsGovt issues FAQs on GDPNitin Gadkari Retrofit DeviceNifty PSU BankRaymond ShareAbhinandan Varthaman Quits IAFIMD Weather Forecast