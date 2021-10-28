Thermo Fisher Scientific unveils QDigital PCR system for innovation in genetic analysis capabilities and higher research

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 28 (ANI/PNN): Thermo Fisher Scientific, the world leader in serving science, today introduced the Applied Biosystem Quant Studio Absolute Q-Digital PCR System, the first fully integrated digital PCR (dPCR) system designed to provide highly accurate and consistent results within 90 minutes.

dPCR has quickly become the standard for nucleic acid quantification in oncology, cell and gene therapy development and other research applications because its absolute quantification enables higher accuracy and precision. Thermo Fisher recently acquired Combinati and its cutting-edge dPCR technology to rapidly develop and commercialize it alongside an expanding portfolio of assays.

"Thermo Fisher Scientific is committed to innovation and providing the best technologies for our customers and helping them accelerate innovation in areas including cancer research, rare diseases, and more. QuantStudio Absolute Q Digital PCR System is a much-needed solution in biotech and research-academia space," said Amit Chopra, managing director, India, and South Asia, Thermo Fisher Scientific.

"The device overcomes the existing challenges of precision, operation, and turnaround time to provide an industry-best dPCR platform," added Amit.

Unlike complex, multi-instrument workflows required for traditional dPCR, the Quant Studio Absolute Q System uses microfluidic array technology and simplified workflows designed to improve data accuracy and consistency. The device supports the pharmaceutical fraternity in innovating disease management, advancing significantly in generating consistent and accurate data.

"QuantStudio Absolute Q solution is a fast and simple workflow that offers high-quality data with minimum hands-on time. It integrates all the necessary steps for dPCR--digitization, thermal cycling, and data acquisition--into a single instrument. The dPCR is already in use for longitudinal monitoring of cancer-driving mutations in liquid biopsy and precise quantification of gene inserts for cell therapy development," said Kapil Sood, senior director, Life Sciences Solutions, Thermo Fisher Scientific

For more information, please visit (https://www.thermofisher.com/in/en/home/life-science/pcr/digital-pcr.html)

*For research use only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue of approximately USD 35 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner, and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, improving patient diagnostics and therapies, or increasing productivity in their laboratories, we are here to support them. Our global team of more than 90,000 colleagues delivers an unrivalled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience, and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services, and Patheon. For more information, please visit (https://www.thermofisher.com/in/en/home.html).

For more info:

*Mihir Deshpande Rachana Chowdhary

022-66803040 rachana@mediavalueworks.com

mihir.deshpande@thermofisher.com

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)