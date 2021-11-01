This Diwali, get cashback of up to Rs 5,000 on the latest LED TVs on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): Offering exclusive benefits to those looking to upgrade their television this festive season, the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store has announced exclusive deals and Diwali offers on TVs.

Now, customers can purchase premium Samsung LED TVs at discounts of up to 46%. Shoppers can also avail of cashback vouchers worth up to Rs. 5,000 and buy the latest Samsung LED TV on monthly instalments starting as low as Rs 990.

These deals come with the zero down payment facility on select models, where buyers don't have to pay anything upfront while shopping for the (https://www.bajajfinservmarkets.in/emi-store/samsung-tv.html) Samsung TV on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store. Moreover, customers can do away with interest charges on the EMI amount with the No Cost EMI option available exclusively on the EMI Store.

Some of the popular Samsung LED TVs available on the EMI Store include

* Samsung 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV Grey (43NU7470) on No Cost EMI starting Rs. 2,100 at a discount of 46%

* Samsung 32-inch HD Ready Smart LED TV Black (32T4050) on No Cost EMI starting Rs. 1,400 at a discount of 16%

* Samsung 55-inch 4K Ultra HD LED Smart TV Black (UA55AU8000KLXL) on No Cost EMI starting Rs. 3,245 at a discount of 25%

* Samsung 43-inch Full HD LED Smart TV PurColor (43T5310) on No Cost EMI starting Rs. 1,725 at a discount of 15%

* Samsung 32-inch HD Ready LED Smart TV Black (UA32T4410AKXXL) on No Cost EMI starting Rs. 1,658 at a discount of 20%

Samsung TVs offer a blur-free picture quality with lifelike colours and excellent contrast levels. Their High Dynamic Range feature makes the viewing experience more dynamic. Also, the Motion Xcelerator technology keeps everything smooth and pacy. On the EMI Store, shoppers can browse through a large selection of Samsung LED TVs and get the preferred TV home-delivered free of cost.

Benefits of purchasing Samsung LED TVs on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store

Bajaj Finserv has announced exclusive compelling (https://www.bajajfinservmarkets.in/emi-store/televisions-diwali-offers.html) Diwali offers on TVs. Shopping on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store comes with several benefits as the online platform offers exclusive deals and deep discounts to customers on all products, making the purchase extremely affordable.

It extends a host of benefits such as the zero down payment facility on select models, No Cost EMI and cashback vouchers. Customers get access to more than 1 million products from leading brands, while the chosen product is home-delivered free of cost.

How to shop for the best Samsung TVs on the EMI Store

* Log on to the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store using the registered mobile number

* Choose the desired Samsung TV model, add it to the cart, select the repayment tenor and proceed to checkout

* Enter the required information, including name and delivery address

* Click on the 'Generate OTP' option and enter the OTP sent to the registered mobile number in the field to complete the purchase

* Confirmation SMS will be sent to the registered mobile number with the date and time of delivery

Finserv MARKETS is an online digital marketplace by Bajaj Finserv Direct Limited, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv. Finserv MARKETS is a one-stop digital marketplace that assists consumers to compare and choose from a wide range of financial products. Its core proposition is driven by a strong intent to deliver tailor-made financial products to consumers.

It offers customers abundant choices in offering the required financial products to achieve all their financial and personal goals. Finserv MARKETS has partnered with leading financial providers in the Lending, Insurance, Investments and Payments space to provide 500+ financial and lifestyle products, all in one place.

For further information, visit (https://www.bajajfinservmarkets.in) or download Finserv MARKETS App on Google Play Store or App Store.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)