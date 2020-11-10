This e-retailer achieved a 30% growth despite supply chain disruptions: Xoxoday

You would like to read
Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], November 10 (ANI/PRNewswire): While most of the organizations around the world are barely scraping through a re-bound, a few of them are reportedly and evidently thriving. An attempt to dissect this polarity reveals how these highly resilient organizations function.
An e-commerce subsidiary of one of the world's largest retailers achieved a stark 30 per cent growth (learn how) from last year during their 2020 discount week. Despite shrinking consumer spends and disrupted supply networks, the e-retailer managed to grab this growth by ramping up their delivery taskforce, with the help of Xoxoday Compass.
Compass is a sales enablement SaaS product built with game mechanics, motivation science, and real-time incentives. While the others were grappling with delivery, the e-retailer had their entire delivery network hooked on a real-time, milestone-based, gamified performance program that improves their delivery efficiencies week-on-week, by 13 per cent. https://www.xoxoday.com/empuls?utm_source=Xoxoday_India_PR1 & utm_medium=Xoxoday_%20dirsuptions & utm_campaign=Xoxoday_India_PR1
Xoxoday has a suite of other products for rewards and incentives. Their employee reward and engagement product Empuls has its own share of success. The product has been instrumental in creating a conducive and enjoyable remote work environment where employees could connect and interact seamlessly. A mobile phone major, for instance, leveraged the communication and rewarding capabilities of Empuls to effectively engage their distributed teams over the global lockdown. https://www.xoxoday.com/empuls?utm_source=Xoxoday_India_PR1 & utm_medium=Xoxoday_%20dirsuptions & utm_campaign=Xoxoday_India_PR1
Despite everything this year has offered - employees, customers, and channel sales continue to help firms weather the pandemic. Xoxoday's third product, Plum, helps digitize corporate rewards, readily integrates with popular enterprise software, and offers a redemption platform of 16000 plus experience and gift card listings.
Even with uncertainties looming, Xoxoday can help organizations create meaningful touchpoints to win stakeholder buy-ins for the long haul.
To know more about Xoxoday Products, book a demo with them now.
This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)
