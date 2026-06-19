PRNewswire Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 19: Fathers are often seen as protectors, but their role goes far beyond shielding their children from challenges. In their intent to protect, fathers today often create carefully curated environments for their children--structured routines and filtered experiences. While this stems from deep love and care, it can sometimes limit the very experiences that help children build resilience, and confidence. Building on this evolving expression of fatherhood, SBI Life Insurance released a new DVC under its long-standing #PapaHainNa digital property, capturing how a father's love is not just about keeping his child safe, but also about giving them the freedom to experience, learn, stumble, and grow.

The new digital film explores this reality through the story of a father who discovers that preparing a child for the future is not only about shielding them from every challenge, but about empowering them to navigate life on their own - letting them fall so they can learn to rise, confidently. Set against the scenic backdrop, the film follows a family vacation where an unexpected bus breakdown creates an opportunity for a young boy to step away from his screen and engage with the world around him. As he interacts with local children, embraces new experiences and learns from a small setback, the father witnesses an important truth unfold before him: growth comes not from avoiding every fall, but from having the confidence to rise after one.

Watching his child explore, take risks and learn through experience, the father comes to realise that true protection is not about controlling every outcome. Instead, it lies in creating a sense of security that allows a child to step forward with confidence, curiosity and courage. The film reflects the evolving role of today's fathers, who balance protection with independence, care with courage, and guidance with trust, knowing that when papa ki planning ho pakki, toh life mein guaranteed benefits pakke. Click here to view the digital film: Speaking on the launch of the digital film, Mr. Ravindra Sharma, Chief of Brand, Corporate Communication and CSR, SBI Life Insurance, said, "Fatherhood today is evolving in subtle yet meaningful ways. While the instinct to protect remains unchanged, today's fathers increasingly recognise that some of life's most valuable lessons come from experience. In trying to safeguard children from uncertainty, it is easy to overlook the role that 'challenges', 'mistakes' and 'exploration' in building a child's confidence and resilience.

Through our latest SBI Life's #PapaHainNa digital film, we bring alive the evolving role of fathers who understand that true protection is not just about keeping their children safe, but about preparing them for life--by giving them the confidence to explore, learn from their experiences, and grow into independent individuals. The film reflects a simple but powerful truth: sometimes the greatest expression of care is not holding on tighter but knowing when to let go. At SBI Life, this thought aligns closely with our philosophy of 'Apne Liye, Apno Ke Liye', which encourages individuals to plan responsibly for themselves while creating a secure future for their loved ones. Through this film, we hope to shine a light on fathers who prepare their children to navigate life with confidence, resilience and independence."

This Father's Day, SBI Life's #PapaHainNa shines a light on fathers who go beyond protection to prepare their children for life. Inspired by the brand's core philosophy, the campaign brings alive the balance between creating security and fostering confidence. About SBI Life Insurance SBI Life Insurance ('SBI Life' / 'The Company'), one of the most trusted life insurance companies in India, was incorporated in October 2000 and is registered with the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) in March 2001. Serving millions of families across India, SBI Life's diverse range of products caters to individuals as well as group customers through Protection, Pension, Savings and Health solutions.

Driven by 'Customer-First' approach, SBI Life places great emphasis on maintaining world class operating efficiency and providing hassle-free claim settlement experience to its customers by following high ethical standards of service. Additionally, SBI Life is committed to enhance digital experiences for its customers, distributors and employees alike. SBI Life strives to make insurance accessible to all, with its extensive presence across the country through its 1,230 offices, 29,344 employees, a large and productive network of about 2,82,001 agents, 84 corporate agents and 9 bancassurance partners with more than 40,000 partner branches, 160 brokers and other insurance marketing firms. In addition to doing what's right for the customers, the company is also committed to provide a healthy and flexible work environment for its employees to excel personally and professionally.

SBI Life strongly encourages a culture of giving back to the society and has made substantial contribution in the areas of child education, healthcare, disaster relief and environmental upgrade. In 2025-26, the Company touched over 20,500 direct beneficiaries through various CSR interventions. Listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange ('BSE') and the National Stock Exchange ('NSE'), the company has an authorized capital of ₹ 20.0 billion and a paid up capital of ₹ 10.0 billion. The AuM is ₹ 4,871.6 billion. For more information, please visit our website- www.sbilife.co.in and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, and LinkedIn. (Numbers & data mentioned above are for the year ended March 31, 2026)

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BBG_ZtOaPQo Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2997577/Ravindra_Sharma_Chief_of_Brand_CC_SBI_Life.jpg (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)