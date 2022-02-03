This February, Get ready for a hybrid version of Ahmedabad International Literature Festival

You would like to read
Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], February 3 (ANI/PNN): One of the most reputed literature festivals of India, (https://www.ailf.co.in) Ahmedabad International Literature Festival, will be starting different awards in different categories from this year onwards. Creations of Hindi, English, Gujarati and may be of few more regional languages will be included for the honour.
Starting from February 5, 2022, this year's 7th edition of the (https://www.ailf.co.in) Ahmedabad International Literature festival in 2022 is also being planned in a hybrid mode and will include Literary Awards as well.
Founder Director Umashanker Yadav informed, "Due to uncertain situation, we will start the festival through digital mode in the first week of February 2022 and whenever conditions permit, we will announce the dates for the conventional literary celebrations. Online Sessions will be conducted through AILF's social media platforms, Facebook, YouTube and Twitter, mainly on weekends. In this edition emphasis will be more on inviting the less known authors of regional languages of far and remote areas of India and abroad."
Since its grand opening edition in 2016 AILF has been reaching new heights with every passing year. Digital Edition in 2020 and Hybrid one in 2021 were a great success with hundreds of speakers from all walks of life participating in discussions from across the globe on the range of topics related to poetry, drama, journalism, biographies, cinema, health, environment, culture, languages, academics and many more.
AILF, the brainchild of Umashanker Yadav, himself a published writer ably supported by the talented team is a pet project of Ikon Education Foundation, which is striving hard in promoting literature, art, culture and sports in a big way.
