This International Women's Day, Mirchi renamed its radio station from 98.3 to 98. Stree to support Modicare's #SapnoKiAzadi Initiative

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 13 (ANI/Mediawire): After an impactful association last year Modicare Limited, one of India's leading direct selling companies and Mirchi are back with their revolutionary women empowerment campaign -'Sapno Ki Azadi'.
The campaign celebrates the journey of women who have listened to their hearts' true calling and chased their dreams against all odds. Kickstarted on March 3rd, 'Sapno Ki Azadi 'campaign" is running for ten days on radio and digital, across eleven cities.
There are several norms and conventions prevalent across the world that often restrict women. Deciding to challenge those norms and chart their own path towards success is the most monumental decision that a woman can take.
Therefore, this International Women's Day, Modicare and Mirchi collaborated to encourage and honour such women who relentlessly pursue their dreams and forge their own destiny.
The 'Sapno ki Azadi' campaign by Modicare Limited comprises a beautifully curated mix of initiatives that women across the country can revel in. Modicare Limited is also organizing a radio contest to encourage women to share their success stories and how they overcame hurdles along the way.
Top Mirchi RJs like Naved, Sayema and Mir also came together and engaged their listeners through spirited conversations around women empowerment throughout the day.
"A nation cannot truly progress till each woman is empowered to fearlessly pursue her dreams. When women thrive, all the society benefits. For us, at Modicare it has always been paramount to create an ecosystem where women get equal opportunities to grow and pursue their dreams. We have over 3 lakh consultants joining us every month, out of which 60 per cent are women. Today, after 25 successful years in the business, we have innumerable success stories of women who decided to take charge and be fearless in their pursuit of success. Modicare has also been recognized amongst India's 50 Best Workplaces for Women. Through Sapno ki Azadi we wanted to share their inspiring stories with the world and motivate others to pursue their dreams," said Samir Modi, Founder and Managing Director, Modicare Limited on the campaign.
"Women across the globe are limitless. However, the traditional rules often keep them from realizing their dreams and creating history. And Modicare, a brand that stands for women empowerment wished to organize a radio campaign to encourage women to share their success stories and how they overcame hurdles along the way. Thus, we curated a customized integrated solution for the brand spanning across radio, social media. Through the 'Sapno ki Azadi' campaign, we celebrated the women who have broken & overcome barriers and freed themselves to attain their dreams," said Shivangini Jajoria, Senior Business Director, Mirchi.
With a special hour dedicated to women, Mirchi's radio stations played some of the most popular songs of female artists. Modicare and Mirchi also launched the official 'Sapno Ki Azadi' anthem on-air to celebrate the spirit of womanhood. Mirchi changed its Station Jingle from 98.3 to 98. Stree on International Women's Day.
Modicare Limited has worked towards empowering women and creating an environment that is conducive to their growth. Over the course of 25 years, the brand has aided its women consultants to realize their full potential and pursue their dreams. Leading women consultants from the brand are also narrating what 'Sapno ki Azadi' means to them and sharing their success stories to motivate women to follow their dreams.
