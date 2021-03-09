This International Women's Day, Philips sheds spotlight on gender equality through their 'Men in progress' campaign

You would like to read
- WYN Studio raises Rs 2 Crores in pre-series from women investors
- Book 'Speak-A-Boo' and Documentary 'Talk To Your Child' released by Dr. Neeraj Suri
- Men Helpline urges to pay attention to the serious issues faced by men, this International Men's Day
- International Women's Day: Ketto.org Celebrates the Spirit of Women Medical Social Worker with #SheWontStop Campaign
- International Women's Day - How to start 2021 stronger, healthier and fitter
New Delhi [India], March 9 (ANI/Mediawire): Mirchi and Philips Men's Grooming join hands this International Women's Day, for their uniquely crafted campaign - 'Men in Progress'.
This campaign takes a different route to gender equality, by encouraging men to be less dependent on women at home and set the example by sharing all housework and childcare. Through a multi-platform approach, the brand urges men to take a pledge to not just give a 'helping hand' to women at home but create an enabling environment for them to chase their dream and ambitions.
During the lockdown, several reports and surveys found that women faced twice the pressure, maintaining work and family life. Thus, on International Women's Day, Mirchi and Philips took a spin on the usual 'encouraging or applauding women' narrative by getting men to talk about how important it is for men and women to take equal responsibilities and play equal roles in ensuring gender equality. With this realization, men are steered to take a pledge to be work-in-progress i.e. Men in Progress.
The campaign kick starts with prominent Mirchi RJs across the country like RJ Naved, RJ Shardul, RJ Vidit and RJ Somak, to name a few, encouraging listeners to join the Men in progress movement by committing to help at home and work on themselves in order to free their partners to carve their future outside
"It is apt that on this International Women's Day we bring a message of gender equality to our fans and listeners across the country. Mirchi Brewery team has designed a multi-media campaign for Philips featuring bespoke content on both social media and radio platforms. Like everything else we do, Mirchi plans to add a whole lot of dialogue, excitement and participation to this campaign. At Mirchi Brewery we work on providing customized, hyper-local, multi-media solutions to the brands. The emphasis is on generating results for the client, whether it is generating footfalls, creating buzz, inducing trials, etc. We provide end to end solution to the client under one roof," said Preeti Nihalani - Chief Revenue Officer, Mirchi, commenting on the campaign.
"At Philips, we believe that women and men are both equal; and both must support each other to be better. With this theory, we decided that Women's Day needs to be more than just a compliment from men to the women. If they genuinely mean well, then the first step in that direction is to acknowledge what they can do better to support the women in their lives. And hence was born 'Men in progress', because behind every successful woman, is a man groomed right!" said Pooja Baid- Business Lead- Personal Care, Philips Indian Subcontinent, commenting on the campaign.
(https://www.instagram.com/tv/CMJjuXYBAYw/?igshid=m95l6zrn7du4)
This story is provided by Mediawire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Mediawire)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor