This International Women's Day, Philips sheds spotlight on gender equality through their 'Men in progress' campaign

New Delhi [India], March 9 (ANI/Mediawire): Mirchi and Philips Men's Grooming join hands this International Women's Day, for their uniquely crafted campaign - 'Men in Progress'.

This campaign takes a different route to gender equality, by encouraging men to be less dependent on women at home and set the example by sharing all housework and childcare. Through a multi-platform approach, the brand urges men to take a pledge to not just give a 'helping hand' to women at home but create an enabling environment for them to chase their dream and ambitions.

During the lockdown, several reports and surveys found that women faced twice the pressure, maintaining work and family life. Thus, on International Women's Day, Mirchi and Philips took a spin on the usual 'encouraging or applauding women' narrative by getting men to talk about how important it is for men and women to take equal responsibilities and play equal roles in ensuring gender equality. With this realization, men are steered to take a pledge to be work-in-progress i.e. Men in Progress.

The campaign kick starts with prominent Mirchi RJs across the country like RJ Naved, RJ Shardul, RJ Vidit and RJ Somak, to name a few, encouraging listeners to join the Men in progress movement by committing to help at home and work on themselves in order to free their partners to carve their future outside

"It is apt that on this International Women's Day we bring a message of gender equality to our fans and listeners across the country. Mirchi Brewery team has designed a multi-media campaign for Philips featuring bespoke content on both social media and radio platforms. Like everything else we do, Mirchi plans to add a whole lot of dialogue, excitement and participation to this campaign. At Mirchi Brewery we work on providing customized, hyper-local, multi-media solutions to the brands. The emphasis is on generating results for the client, whether it is generating footfalls, creating buzz, inducing trials, etc. We provide end to end solution to the client under one roof," said Preeti Nihalani - Chief Revenue Officer, Mirchi, commenting on the campaign.

"At Philips, we believe that women and men are both equal; and both must support each other to be better. With this theory, we decided that Women's Day needs to be more than just a compliment from men to the women. If they genuinely mean well, then the first step in that direction is to acknowledge what they can do better to support the women in their lives. And hence was born 'Men in progress', because behind every successful woman, is a man groomed right!" said Pooja Baid- Business Lead- Personal Care, Philips Indian Subcontinent, commenting on the campaign.

(https://www.instagram.com/tv/CMJjuXYBAYw/?igshid=m95l6zrn7du4)

This story is provided by Mediawire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Mediawire)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)