This Summer, make new memories with the help of Fullerton India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 16 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Fullerton India, a leading NBFC in India offers attractive personal loans to borrowers this season. Whether it is spending on a Holi extravaganza, planning a fun summer, or getting the latest appliances to keep up with the soaring temperatures, the lending institution offers its services covering all their customer's needs.

One can take a vacation with their family, organize a wedding, or pay for their child's school fees / higher education with . Customers can avail of personal loans up to Rs 25 lakhs depending on eligibility instantly, enjoying an end-to-end digital process with quick application and disbursement.

Fullerton India provides flexible loans to salaried as well as self-employed individuals with interest rates starting at 11.99 per cent* per annum. Customers can apply for a personal loan online and enjoy quick financing for any need.

The NBFC offers two convenient platforms for customers to apply for a personal loan:

Fullerton India's website: Customers can log on to Fullerton India's website and apply for a personal loan through the portal. The website offers a hassle-free experience with online applications and the uploading of scanned documents.

After receiving the application, Fullerton India takes an instant decision and informs the customer if their application will be taken forward. Eligible applicants will be assigned a tracking ID with which they can track the status of the application on the website at any time.

A representative will get in touch with the customer to understand their requirements and guide them in the process. Shortly after approval, the applicant will receive the funds directly in their bank account. The website also offers personal loan EMI calculators and personal loan eligibility calculators for a smooth experience.

Fullerton India's Personal Loan App: The (https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fullerton.instaloan) is a quick and convenient personal loan application platform for salaried professionals. Salaried applicants can apply for a Fullerton India Personal loan at any time, anywhere. It is available on the Play Store for Android users and the AppStore for iOS users.

The app offers a hassle-free documentation process where the customers only need to enter basic information and upload documents. It is an entirely digital process, with dynamic tracking status available. The app offers an easy-to-use interface, intuitively designed for ease of use for customers. The app also offers an instant eligibility calculator with which customers can easily check their eligibility and apply for a loan.

Exciting Features of Fullerton India's Personal Loans:

1. Fullerton India offers personal loans up to Rs 25 lakhs*: Based on their eligibility, salaried or self-employed individuals can avail hassle-free funds for any purpose.

2. Flexible repayment tenure: Fullerton India lets applicants choose a tenure between 12 to 60 months according to their comfort.

3. Personal Loan Interest rates: Customers can get personal loans at attractive interest rates starting at 11.99 percent per annum.

4. Online Support: The eligibility calculator and EMI calculator are available on Fullerton India's website for free 24x7 for the applicants' ease of access. Customers can also easily access their loan account online through the website's Customer Login section or through Fullerton India's m-connect application.

Existing customers can get additional offers on interest rates and pre-approved top-up loans based on their repayment history and Fullerton India's policy at the time of application. Fullerton India ensures that no charges stay hidden from the borrowers.

Apart from the insurance and service charges (which will be mentioned in the loan agreement), there is a processing fee between 0 percent to 6 percent on the personal loan amount borrowed.

