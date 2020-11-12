This Tea Startup Brings One Of India's Healthiest And Fully 100% Natural Green Kangra Tea To Your Doorstep

New Delhi [India], November 12 (ANI/India PR Distribution): Did you know that most of the green tea brands in India are not entirely natural? It is true.

Finding healthy & fully natural tea is extremely hard in India and abroad. Although thousands of brands claim to be most natural and yet whether they are truly natural without zero artificial processing, it is debatable.

To solve this problem and to provide fully natural and truly healthy tea, 2 young entrepreneurs from a middle-class family launched BACKYARD VALLEY, India's first truly natural Kangra tea range of products.

Backyard Valley brings unblemished and pure loose-leaf Kangra tea, straight from the Kangra plantations to your cup. The finest and purest tea is curated and selected by experts. The health benefits of Kangra green tea are well known. Green tea also helps in building your body's immunity, especially in the winter season.

"Backyard Valley is a Tea closest to nature," Says Abhishek, Co-Founder of Backyard Valley "We launched a mission to provide the most natural and healthiest tea in the market."

The mission was hard, but to achieve this, they took a different path and chose Kangra Tea, which is considered as one of the best tea available.

Although Darjeeling Tea has its own popularity, but Kangra Tea is known for its significant health benefits. The taste and aroma of Kangra Tea made it a perfect choice for everyone.

Anish, one of the founders, says, "We made sure to make the taste irresistible even if they don't like taking tea at all. Kangra tea's taste makes you fall in love every time."

There is almost no brand that focused on providing all-natural, luxury Kangra Tea leaves.

Kangra Tea is an intense and refined Indian green tea. It's the Chinese origin Camellia Sinensis plant, which is already one of the best teas considered worldwide. Grown primarily in the Valley of Kangra District, Himachal Pradesh.

Kangra green tea comes in the form of bright green leaves with a rich aroma, thanks to the rich and green environment it grows in. The leaves have a characteristic long and thin needle shape. Its infusion has a pale pink, slightly yellow-green colour, and a very complex taste and flavor, characterized by vegetal notes and a very particular sweet undertone.

The entire product range is ALL NATURAL AND VEGAN. There is no use of pesticides and artificial chemical fertilizers, which are harmful to the body and health. The complete range of the tea is produced in India and quality checked by experts for the best experience.

"Backyard Valley uses 100 per cent natural ingredients and the finest tea leaves available in the country. We want to promote the healthy aspects and benefits of green tea. While other brands focus on profit, we are focusing on providing effective remedies for health issues, including Weight Loss, Stress, Headache, Digestive Problems, and Heart-related issues, etc", says Anish Co-Founder of Backyard Valley.

Backyard Natural Tea is a completely natural drink without any artificial flavors. Presently, the product range comprises Masala Tea, Chamomile Mint, Kangra Green Tea, Jasmine Green Tea, Black Tea, Kashmiri Kahwa, and Tulsi Green Tea.

Backyard valley is also running some festive offers on their website presently, so if you are interested in this premium fully natural green tea, you can buy their range online from their

Website - https://www.backyardvalley.com/

