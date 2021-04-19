This women entrepreneur takes the big leap with DressBio

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], April 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): DressBio is inspired by the fierce, independent and beautiful women, and each design created by DressBio is a testament to classic, old world charm fused with modern, innovative elegance.
With every thoughtful stitch on carefully selected fabric, with every intricate detail on a single design, DressBio weaves the complexity of the contemporary woman in our clothing.
The Founder, Rosie Gulati switched her full time travel job to pursue her career to explore her passion for clothes & fashion. It's where the journey of an entrepreneur started almost 6 years back & today, She is ready to launch her own luxury fashion clothing label, named - DressBio.
On the launch of the brand, Rosie Gulati, Founder, DressBio said, "I am super thrilled and excited to officially announce the online launch of my brand DressBio. It's the ultimate experiential brand and a definition of modern art for me. I believe in keeping the contemporary style trending, and passionately designs customizable collections for the empowered consumer base of women."
"We've been working tirelessly on every detail, every design and every idea of every single aspect to meet the luxury standards and keep up with the expectation of our potential customers."
The brand offers a wide range of collections which includes customized apparels and accessories. The contemporary line features a neutral palette and free-flowing shapes like kaftans, wrap dresses, belted off-shoulder midis and plated jacket dresses for year-round versatility and re-wearability. Every outfit has a story behind it which reflects the indo-western fusion.
The brainchild of Rosie Gulati, DressBio is a stunningly powerful ode, from one ambitious woman to another.
The debut Launch collection, "Wild Beauty" is created for a grand purpose & inspired by the flower lotus, fully grounded in the earth, aspiring towards the divine, ever blooming from within towards the sunlight.The label DressBio is an innovative and unique experiment in the field of high-end retail. As it is, this segment has suffered a lot due to the ongoing Pandemic, so uplifting the market strategy and studying consumer behaviour has become the first and foremost step for us to introduce a new luxury fashion brand in the industry. The connoisseurs of fashion will get an opportunity to witness Rosie Gulati's designs from up-close.
For more details please visit at: (https://dressbio.com) dressbio.com.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
