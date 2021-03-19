This World Sleep Day - Duroflex launches Sounds of Sleep, a unique digital music series exploring the role of music as a sleep aid

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 19 (ANI/ NewsVoir): Duroflex, India's leading sleep solutions brand launches Sounds of Sleep - a unique digital series exploring the role of music as a sleep aid. Listening to soothing music is a proven relaxation technique that helps induce sleep.

The most popular sleep music universally is lullabies. Parents all over the world have been using lullabies to soothe their young ones and put them to sleep peacefully for at least 4,000 years.

Science and multiple studies by reputed institutes[1] have proven that children of all ages sleep better after listening to the soothing melody of a lullaby. Duroflex, in its constant commitment to helping India sleep better, has curated a collection of popular regional lullabies from across India celebrating and reviving one of the oldest pre-sleep routines for the first season of its Sounds of Sleep digital series.

Duroflex Sounds of Sleep is a first-of-its-kind digital music series that aims to revive, celebrate, and recreate India's rich tradition of regional lullabies in a digitally convenient way for new age parents looking to inculcate healthy pre-sleep routines for their loved ones.

The series will be hosted by popular film & theatre actor, philanthropist, and mother Kalki Koechlin. This six-episode series will feature prominent Indian singers like Monali Thakur, Shilpa Rao, Chinmayi Sripada, Sanah Moidutty, Shalmali Kholgade, Geetha Madhuri. The first episode is releasing on March 19th i.e. World Sleep Day.

Commenting on the property, Smita Murarka, Vice President - Marketing & E-Commerce, Duroflex said, "Our earliest memory of sleep music are the lullabies that our parents or grandparents used to sing while rocking us to sleep. Even as an adult music is a great way to relax the mind and body, making it an enriching pre-sleep routine. As India's sleep coach, we wanted to go back to our roots, celebrating this sleep routine tradition from various parts of India and curate it digitally for the convenience of new-age millennial parents. We couldn't think of a better platform than World Sleep Day to launch this unique series to create awareness about the importance of healthy sleep."

Commenting on the association, popular theatre and film actor, philanthropist, and mom - Kalki Koechlin said, "When I started my parenting journey, I began looking for soothing music to put my baby to sleep to create a healthy sleep routine for her. I knew that India had a very rich collection of regional lullabies but found it very difficult to discover these hidden gems. Therefore, when Duroflex approached me to host a series that aimed to revive and curate regional lullabies in a digitally convenient way for parents like me I was thrilled to be a part of this journey. I hope to share the sense of warmth, nostalgia and bonding experience for every new parent out there."

Commenting on the association, Kiran D'cruz - Director, Brand Partnerships, Sony Music India said, "As always, the partnerships we forge are what define us as a music label. We see Sounds Of Sleep as an opportunity to leverage our experience and expertise to curate and promote quality music. Innovation is what drives us and that also applies to something as traditional as lullabies. This World Sleep Day, let this curated selection allow you to rest and recharge in the most optimum way."

Duroflex Sounds of Sleep has been conceptualized by Duroflex's creative agency partner, Sunny Side Up. It has been co-created with Sony Music India and Lodestar UM Studios along with production associates.

Duroflex Sounds of Sleep premiers on World Sleep Day, March 19th on the brand's YouTube channel and social platforms. The property will be co-hosted on Sony Music India's social channels as well. Tune in every Friday to rediscover lullabies from different parts of India in languages such as Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Hindi, Bengali, and Punjabi and understand why lullabies are good for sleep. Sounds of Sleep episode list as below.

* March 19 - Hindi - Monali Thakur

* March 26 - Bengali - Shalmali Kholgade

* April 02 - Malayalam - Sanah Moidutty

* April 09 - Tamil - Chinmayi Sripada

* April 16 - Punjabi - Shilpa Rao

* April 23 - Telugu - Geetha Madhuri

Please find the promo link to the video on Duroflex Sounds of Sleep: (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JgAwfKtjFgo)

Here is the link to Duroflex Sounds of Sleep Episode 1

Nanhi Kali Sone Chali By Monali Thakur - (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=83m612ptvO8)

Duroflex website - (https://www.duroflexworld.com) | Follow us on @duroflexworld

Duroflex is one of India's leading sleep solutions providers with a wide range of premium mattresses and sleep accessories. This revolutionary brand with over five decades of expertise and state-of-the-art technology is redefining the meaning of quality sleep.

Duroflex has distinguished itself as a leader in the industry with an innovative and cutting-edge range of products that is first of its kind in India. Its signature range - Duropedic is India's No.1 doctor recommended orthopaedic mattress range. The brand is today synonymous with quality, innovation, and comfort. Its product portfolio is backed by strong technical know-how, modern equipment, and the ability to understand future needs.

[1] Research by Doctor at Universite de Montreal - (https://www.edweek.org/teaching-learning/ask-a-scientist-do-lullabies-for-infants-really-work/2016/01)

