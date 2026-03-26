Thrillophilia data shows a 48% jump in confirmed domestic multi-day bookings since the February 28 geopolitical shock grounded international travel plans for millions of Indian families.

PNN New Delhi [India], March 26: When airfares from Bengaluru to Munich went from ₹55,000 to ₹3.5 lakh in under 48 hours, a lot of summer travel plans quietly got shelved. What replaced them was a surge in domestic bookings that Thrillophilia, one of India's largest multi-day tour operators, describes as the sharpest demand shift it has recorded, according to the company's latest analysis of domestic summer travel trends in India. In the first half of March, domestic tour searches on the platform rose 61% year-on-year. Confirmed multi-day domestic bookings were up 48%. Enquiries for Kashmir and Ladakh alone were three times higher than the same period in 2025.

What Triggered the Change Coordinated U.S.-Israel strikes on Iran's military and nuclear installations on February 28 set off the most disruptive week for aviation since the early 2020s. Middle East airspace - a central corridor for flights connecting India to Europe, the Gulf, and North America - was badly affected. The Ministry of Civil Aviation reported 357 flight cancellations from Indian airports to Gulf and European destinations in a single day. Fares followed. Bengaluru to Munich, which had hovered around ₹55,000 for most of early 2026, crossed ₹3.5 lakh. Singapore routes doubled. Economy tickets to the US went past ₹2 lakh. The conflict affected roughly 14% of global transit; rerouted flights added hours and significant cost to long-haul journeys. In the first week of March, premium travel insurance enquiries in India jumped fourfold.

For most families with summer travel already on the agenda, the math stopped working. Many simply looked closer to home. Travel Searches Spiked Within 72 Hours In the 72 hours after February 28, Thrillophilia recorded the following changes in domestic destination searches: - Kashmir: +312% - Ladakh: +278% - North East India: +224% - Goa: +89% Those are numbers usually seen during India's festival season, not mid-March. The planning cycle - typically spread over weeks - had compressed into days. India's Fastest-Rising Summer Destinations in 2026: Where Travellers Are Booking and Why The Thrillophilia report identifies the destinations that are seeing a striking summer interest. The table below shows which destinations are seeing the biggest jumps in search and bookings, which traveller groups are driving demand, and what's making each one work as an alternative to international travel.

Kashmir (Srinagar, Gulmarg, Pahalgam) 15-Day Search Surge: +312% Key Segment: Families, Couples Why It's Rising: Seen as Europe's alternative; scenic stays and rising traveller confidence. Ladakh (Leh, Nubra Valley, Pangong) 15-Day Search Surge: +278% Key Segment: Gen Z, Adventure Lovers Why It's Rising: Rivals Iceland in landscape appeal; significantly cheaper alternative to Europe. North East India (Meghalaya, Sikkim, Arunachal) 15-Day Search Surge: +224% Key Segment: Gen Z, Families Why It's Rising: Fastest-growing domestic region with strong offbeat travel appeal. Sikkim (Gangtok, Lachen, Pelling) 15-Day Search Surge: +189% Key Segment: Couples, Wellness Why It's Rising: Calm and scenic destination seen as a peaceful escape after global travel disruptions.

Andaman Islands (Havelock, Neil, Port Blair) 15-Day Search Surge: +171% Key Segment: Families, Honeymooners Why It's Rising: Viewed as a substitute for Maldives and Thailand at a fraction of the cost. Goa (North & South) 15-Day Search Surge: +134% Key Segment: All Segments Why It's Rising: Familiar, affordable destination with no international airfare risk. Kerala (Alleppey, Munnar, Wayanad) 15-Day Search Surge: +112% Key Segment: Wellness, Families Why It's Rising: Wellness experiences and backwater retreats make it a strong alternative to Southeast Asia. Himachal Pradesh (Spiti, Kasol, Bir, Tirthan) 15-Day Search Surge: +97% Key Segment: Gen Z, Couples Why It's Rising: Growing road-trip culture and landscapes often compared to Scandinavian terrain.

Travellers Are Spending More, Not Less This shift is not just about cost. Thrillophilia's March data shows travellers are spending more on domestic trips than before, not cutting corners. Average spend on domestic multi-day tours reached ₹78,000 - up 22% year-on-year. Trip durations extended from an average of 6.2 nights to 8.4. Bookings in higher hotel categories rose 38%. Put simply, people who had budgeted for a week in Europe are now booking boutique camps in Ladakh or private backwater cruises in Kerala. Who Is Travelling Where - Families (35-55 years): Gravitating toward Kashmir, North East India, and the Andaman Islands. Comfort and private itineraries take priority. Domestic bookings now account for more than 85% of confirmed trips in this segment.

- Gen Z & Young Professionals: Ladakh, Spiti Valley, and Meghalaya are the clear draws. Adventure-led itineraries dominate; combined Ladakh and Himachal searches are up 312%. - Honeymooners & Couples: Andaman, Kerala, and Meghalaya, all of which offer private stays and quieter surroundings. Andaman searches up 171%. - Luxury & Premium travellers: Luxury Wildlife camps, Rajasthan heritage hotels, and Kerala wellness retreats are absorbing outbound luxury budgets. Average booking value in this segment is up 22%. India Was Already Heading to this Trend While the February 28 disruption accelerated the shift, Thrillophilia notes that domestic travel in India was already on the rise: - Kashmir bookings grew 35% in 2025

- North East India bookings increased by 31% - Goa recorded 10 million domestic visitors in 2025-26 - Average trip durations were steadily increasing Improved infrastructure, better connectivity, and a wider range of premium accommodations have made domestic travel more attractive over the past few years. What to Expect for Summer 2026 Thrillophilia expects this momentum to continue through the summer: - Projected average booking value: INR 90,000 - Around 60% of undecided travellers have already confirmed plans - Luxury domestic travel is growing three times faster than standard bookings However, rising demand may lead to availability challenges: - Kashmir, Ladakh, and Andaman are likely to face capacity constraints by mid-April

- Spiti Valley is emerging as a high-demand destination with early sellout potential "This is the first time in Thrillophilia's history that summer demand is tracking at levels we normally associate with the October-November peak. The trigger was external, but the underlying appetite for domestic travel at a higher level of quality had been building for a while." - Thrillophilia Internal Demand Analysis Team About Thrillophilia Thrillophilia is one of India's largest multi-day tour platforms, operating over 76,000 trips across domestic and international destinations. Their AI-powered platform works with data from more than 210,000 travellers and publishes regular analysis on leisure tourism trends in India.

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