Through the Dr Anita Rajpurohit Hospital 'Samarpan Advance IVF & Laparoscopy Centre', Dr Anita is redefining motherhood through a healer's touch

Motherhood is one of the greatest blessing and an overwhelming experience for a woman. The journey from being a 'woman' to being a 'mother' is not just one with a family but also with the doctor or medical practitioner who becomes an indispensable part of this journey.

Making this transition easier, heathier and a healing one is Dr Anita Rajpurohit, a Sumerpur (Rajasthan) based Infertility Specialist, Gynaecologist & Obstetrics who is popular and well known across the three districts of Pali, Jalore and Sirohi not just because of her specialization but because of her commitment and dedication towards the well-being of her patients.

Dr Rajpurohit believes in making a difference in the life of her patients and end the rising healthcare inequality. She offers Infertility treatments and IVF procedure at a very affordable price so that expenses do not become a burden on the family. It is precisely because of this fact that she has patients visiting from not just the vicinity of Rajasthan but also from various other states across the country.

Having completed her medical education (MBBS) from SN Medical College located in Jodhpur in 1999, she trained herself further as a specialist in her field from RNT Medical College, Udaipur in 2008 and then completed her Advance IVF Training Part-2from Homerton University Hospital - NHS, London.

Coming from a traditional Rajpurohit community, she is one of the first lady doctors in her community who has braved the hegemony of local politicians while working in a Government hospital during her medical career. After this stint, she dedicated her life to provide the best of fertility care and facility by starting her own private hospital by the name of Dr Anita Rajpurohit Hospital 'Samarpan Advance IVF & Laparoscopy Centre' in 2011.

Today, the hospital stands as an epitome of quality care for both mother and child offering world class facility and IVF treatment in Rajasthan.

Infertility though a common problem has a lot of social taboos and hence discussing or speaking about it in public space affects the mental and emotional health of both the parents. According to Indian Society of Assisted Reproduction, almost 10-14 per cent of Indian population suffers from infertility, estimating roughly around 1 in every 6 couples in urban India.

Dr Purohit provides this balancing space to her patients by maintaining a complete confidentiality and addressing every fear and apprehension of the would-be new parents opting for IVF treatment.

In addition to her specialisation in all the above areas, she is well trained and offers affordable treatments and procedures related to Test tube baby, Blastocyst, Donor service, Surrogacy, Hysteroscopy, Pregnancy deliveries, Gynaecological Cancer detection and treatment, Irregular periods, Leukorrhea, Menopause, Miscarriage, Hormonal treatments as well as Family Planning.

Because of her compassion, focus and conviction, Dr Rajpurohit has been awarded with a certificate in Hysteroscopy Skills Building Course by Dr Osama Shawki, M.D. (Global Trainer) in the year 2017 as well as with a certificate towards Management of Endometriosis with Sub fertility (The American Association of Continuing Medical Education) (AACME) in the year 2014.

She has also completed her Yoga teacher training from Sri Sri School of Yoga in 2020. As a certified Yoga trainer, she has started conducting yoga sessions with her patients in both online and offline mode to help them restore the mind and body balance which is very crucial during and after fertility treatments.

Apart from patients who visits her at the hospital, Dr. Rajpurohit is also largely involved with welfare services in her community and nearby areas making gynaecology treatment accessible for those who cannot afford it. She has operated on patients as a part of Free Laparoscopy Surgery camp, conducted Safai Abhiyan at Jawai Bandh under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan (2017), provides free medical services at a primary health care centre in Falna, Rajasthan as well as free food facilities for the less privileged.

Apart from this, she is trying to promote the lesser known place of Jawai through medical tourism and spread awareness about the place which is also known as 'India's Leopard Hills'.

One's effort and sincere dedication never goes unrewarded and recognising her endless efforts towards the benefits of the society, she was awarded the 'Social Impact Award for providing free Healthcare services to the society' by actress & MP, Kirron Kher and Delhi BJP Leader, Manoj Tiwari at the Constitution Club of India in 2019. She was also recognised as the 'Most Promising Obstetrician & Gynaecologist in Rajasthan' by Ministry of AYUSH and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Govt. of India in 2015.

Dr Rajpurohit is also a proud member of FOGSI (The Federation of Obstetric and Gynaecological Societies of India), a renowned associate member of Royal College of Obs & Gynae (London, UK) and also a member of Rajasthan Medical Council, Jaipur. She is an active participant of AICOG which is the distinguished medical conference conducted under the aegis of FOGSI.

Dr Anita believes that even though advancement in medical science and technology has made infertility a problem of the past, it has its challenges as well. The procedure is not yet full proof and successful at all times. However she believes that proper counselling, awareness and patience on both the patient and doctor's end will help in making the entire process easier and healing.

