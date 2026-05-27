NewsVoir New Delhi [India], May 27: Tide, the UK's leading business management platform, today announces it has crossed 2 million members globally, with India in particular seeing strong growth. More than 1.1 million small businesses joined Tide in India since the company launched there in December 2022. This makes India Tide's fastest-growing market by member acquisition. The UK is Tide's home market, with 900,000 SMEs, 15% market share, and the majority of the company's revenue. Tide is steadily expanding its presence in Europe, with Germany and France, where the platform is gaining strong traction, thanks to millions of small businesses turning to digital to manage their businesses.

In late 2025, Tide received a strategic investment from TPG, a leading global alternative asset manager, valuing the company at $1.5 billion. Oliver Prill, CEO of Tide, said, "We are delighted to be crossing the 2 million member milestone. This number is a testament to the trust that our members place in us in all our markets. Behind every number, there's a story of a member choosing a simpler, less time-heavy, connected way of managing their business." "This success is also thanks to the passion our teams bring to their role every day. From our world-leading 900-strong product engineering teams, to operations, marketing and support functions; a commitment to excellence and agility has brought us to this point. India's growth in member numbers is phenomenal, and shows how getting the product-market fit right when considering new markets is crucial. We'll continue to expand both internationally and provide a richer and more connected product offering, ensuring we focus at all times on our mission to save members time and money."

India: Powering Tide's global growth story India has emerged as a key growth engine for Tide, contributing over 1.1 million members to its global base in just over two years since launch. This rapid adoption underscores the scale of opportunity in one of the world's largest SME ecosystems, with over 72 million registered and an unofficially estimated 140 million informal businesses. Growth in India is being driven not just by metros, but increasingly by tier 2 and 3 cities. Emerging hubs such as Bareilly, Bhopal, Murshidabad, Mysuru, Lucknow and North 24 Parganas are leading the shift, highlighting how entrepreneurial activity is steadily expanding beyond urban centres. This shift reflects a broader movement towards greater financial inclusion and formalisation, as entrepreneurs there look to build more structured, scalable businesses.

Tide is playing a key role in this transition by simplifying access to essential services such as Udyam and GST registration and lending -- enabling small businesses to build a financial footprint, improve access to credit, and unlock growth opportunities. Gurjodhpal Singh, CEO, Tide India, said, "This milestone goes beyond a number, it reflects the strong momentum we are building in India. With over 70% of our members under the age of 35, we are witnessing a new generation of digital-first entrepreneurs shaping the future of business in India. What we are seeing on the ground is a strong shift towards digital adoption and formalisation, especially beyond metros, where access to the right tools can make a meaningful difference. Tide's growth in India reflects this demand and further underscores our deep connection with the 'Bharat' growth story. India is also emerging as a key hub for product innovation at Tide, with solutions built here creating scalable use cases for global markets. As we continue to grow, our focus remains on building intuitive financial and administrative tools that enable MSMEs to operate more efficiently and scale with confidence."

Highlights: Product pipeline, International expansion and the future * Product pipeline: Growth is driven by our product offering and relentless ambition to solve SME problems. Tide's all-in-one business management platform provides members with access to government registrations, time-saving accounting and administrative tools, and integrated team management features. It also offers fixed deposits, affordable credit, seamless payment solutions, bill payments, and website building. Tide's objective is to deliver integrated solutions that address the core needs of small businesses, from inception to growth. * UK: More than 900,000 members, and 15% market share, against a backdrop of 5.2m small businesses, make Tide the leading business management platform. The focus is on diversification and connectivity, with products that are admin and business friendly.

* Europe: Bringing the full richness of Tide's UK platform to each of its international markets over time. Tide is also looking to further expand its presence on the European mainland. Following the entry of Germany the previous year, Tide entered France in late 2025. Tide's Credit Intermediation is leading initial growth in these two EU markets with over EUR 50 million already disbursed. Tide recently announced the establishment of its European headquarters in Luxembourg. * AI: Tide is leveraging AI to generate growth in regulated environments, using its large, proprietary SME dataset to gain real-time insights within a strong risk framework. This data advantage enables it to build practical, scalable AI tools that solve everyday small business challenges, such as access to finance.

* Tideans: Strengthening its leadership and OneTeam * Bernie Miles joined as Chief Data and Technology Officer (CDTO) in 2026, providing a major boost to Tide's Executive Team. * Dan McNally joined as SVP and CEO of Tide Insurance Services in late 2025, to lead its growing global insurance business and advance the next phase of Tide's expansion into business protection. * Marc Lacroix joined as Country Managing Director for France in mid-2025, to launch Tide in France, with a view to building a team on the ground. * More than 2,800 employees and rising; largely in the UK; India, Germany, France, Bulgaria, Luxembourg, Lithuania, and Serbia.

* Women in Business: Dedicated to supporting female-led businesses in the UK and India, with a goal to onboard 700,000 women by the end of 2027 - 200,000 in the UK and 500,000 in India. Two Tide owned reports in India and in the UK in 2025 highlighted the challenges and opportunities for women in business. Women currently account for 22% (more than the national average) of members, the company strongly believes that supporting women business owners is a powerful lever of economic growth. * Continued commitment to Net Zero: Using carbon removals to match all Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions, a practice maintained since 2022. Tide is also firmly on track to reduce CO2e emissions per employee by 90% by 2030, and by doing so to also reduce emissions by revenue by 97%. Tide is now working to make the transition to net zero easier for its members by providing integrated tools and support to help them achieve their goals.

About Tide Launched in 2017, Tide is the leading business management platform in the UK. Tide helps small businesses save time and money by not only offering business accounts and related admin services, but also a comprehensive set of highly usable and connected administrative solutions from invoicing to accounting and adjacent commercial services such as web-site building. Tide has 900,000 SME members in the UK (15% market share) and more than 1.1m SMEs in India. Tide launched in Germany in May 2024 and France in September 2025. Tide has also been recognised with the Great Place to Work certification three years in a row. Tide has been funded by Anthemis, the Apax Digital Funds, Augmentum Fintech, Creandum, Salica Investments, Latitude, LocalGlobe, SBI Group, Speedinvest and TPG, amongst others.

It employs more than 2,800 Tideans worldwide. Tide's long-term ambition is to be the leading business management platform globally. LinkedIn X Instagram Facebook [1] Tide is not a bank in India, but a business financial platform. Tide, in the UK is the leading digital platform in business banking services. We believe that a platform approach is the future of business and admin needs, allowing us to offer both financial and admin services to SMEs, saving them time (and money) to allow them to focus on what they love: running their businesses. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)