TiE Mumbai's online engagements help startups adapt to the new norm

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to challenge our life and businesses, TiE Mumbai has risen to the occasion to help startups stay on course. Building on its commitment to empowering startups and entrepreneurs through education and knowledge sharing, TiE Mumbai has been providing entrepreneurs with the right guidance, mentorship, networking, and funding opportunities through various online channels.

"Despite the challenges, there are several opportunities emerging for Startups in the coronavirus era. TiE Mumbai provides a great platform for knowledge sharing and mentoring. Our online sessions include masterclasses, panels, investor sessions, Ask Me Anything sessions, workshops, and Demo Days," said Naveen Raju, Executive Director, TiE Mumbai.

Some of the online sessions organized in the past month by TiE Mumbai were -

Global Business Opportunities for startups during and post-COVID-19 - This session detailed the support of the UK government towards Indian startup companies looking to internationalize their business. It has helped to understand that whatever the start point, plans, or aspirations, the UK government extends its help in making the most of the opportunities in the UK, to realize the startup's international business ambitions.

Startup ecosystem and accessible opportunities in Bahrain - This webinar was conducted on the overview of the Bahrain startup ecosystem and the opportunities for the Indian startup community. Bahrain is a leading hub for startups in the GCC, attributed to the reforms created by the government & its business-friendly environment. This panel discussion included, Why Bahrain is an ideal location for expansion in the GCC? What level of support is available to international startups in Bahrain? and the startup eco-system & it's partners.

Idea Validation Hotline with Pankaj Thakar - Pankaj is a Tech-Evangelist and Founder & Chief Mentor - PadUp Ventures. Mentoring and Guidance lie at the core of TiE's philosophy and culture! It is critical to validate if an IDEA has the POWER in it, for sustainable execution & growth, before one move on and starts-up! To facilitate this IDEA VALIDATION, TiE Mumbai has launched yet another mentoring format, "Idea Validation Hotline with PadUp Ventures" for all aspiring, budding, early-stage entrepreneurs who have a business Idea/concept. TiE Mumbai's aspiration is to eventually have as many Ideas validated within the TiE Membership.

Workshop on Design Thinking & Business Model Creation - This workshop revolved around Design Thinking & Innovation, Emerging Tech & Disruptive Business Model Creation, Scenario Building, Corporate Training & Consulting, and Entrepreneurship Mentoring.

Expert Talks on Seamless Scaling Up & Optimising Bottom Line from the 3PL (Supply Chain) - This session discussed key topics like Optimizing warehousing, Improving bottom line, Time for other hyperlocal delivery options in the food business, Ideas to optimize distance from ladle to mouth and optics of supply chain.

Retail: Future Fast Forward - This pandemic is driving a new sense of urgency and has created an opportunity to digitize not just the customer experience but the entire value chain backward. This session discussed some of the initiatives in the retail world and its future. Pivots in the Hospitality & Service Industry Post-COVID Era - Masters of the service industry showed the guiding light at the end of the tunnel and spoke about potential pivots and probable green shoots in the service industry in the aftermath.

The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE), was founded in 1992 in Silicon Valley by a group of successful entrepreneurs, corporate executives, and senior professionals with roots in the Indus region.

Since 1992, TiE has been supporting entrepreneurs by offering education, mentorship, networking, and funding opportunities. The mission of TiE is to foster entrepreneurship globally through the five pillars of TiE: mentoring, networking and education, funding, and incubation.

Dedicated to the virtuous cycle of wealth creation and giving back to the community. TiE's focus area is to generate enable the next generation of entrepreneurs. There are currently 11,000 members, including over 2,500 charter members in 60 chapters across 17 countries.

TiE's mission is to foster entrepreneurship globally through mentoring, networking, and education. Dedicated to the virtuous cycle of wealth creation and giving back to the community, TiE's focus is on generating and nurturing our next generation of entrepreneurs.

