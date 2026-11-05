VMPL New Delhi [India], November 5: Global premium rice brand Tilda has launched its international brand campaign, 'Feel Home with Tilda', across Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (Terminal 3, Departures) and Toronto Pearson International Airport in Canada (Arrival). Timed with the onset of the festive season and ahead of the peak December to January window, when millions of Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) and students fly home, the campaign aims to reinforce the brand's international presence while building recall in India. The campaign is built on the insight that departures and homecomings are closely tied to memories of regional kitchens and shared meals. As Indian professionals and students move abroad, familiar food traditions often provide continuity and comfort. Through 'Feel Home with Tilda', the brand seeks to create an emotional connection that travels with them on these journeys.

Complementing the global presence, Tilda is also strengthening its footprint across India's fast-growing quick-commerce and e-commerce landscape. Catering to premium Indian households and NRIs visiting home, Tilda Rice is now available across leading e-commerce platforms and can be delivered within minutes, bringing the taste and comfort of Basmati closer to consumers. Speaking on the campaign, Graham Carter, Managing Director, Ebro India, said: "Rice isn't just a staple food in India. It is a ritual, and one considered auspicious across many Indian traditions. When a connection is this strong, it deserves to be honoured and preserved. For decades, Tilda has been a bridge to home for the diaspora worldwide, gracing dining tables across continents with heritage, trust and exceptional aroma. 'Feel Home with Tilda' is our tribute to this enduring journey."

Elaborating on the media strategy, Puneet Kapoor, Head of Marketing, Ebro India, said: "Home is more than a place; it's a feeling we carry wherever we go. For Indians living abroad, food, especially rice, is a powerful connection to their roots, traditions and family. Through 'Feel Home with Tilda', we celebrate this bond, reminding consumers that no matter how far they travel, the taste of home is never too far away. Building on the success of last year's campaign, we are taking this initiative global by extending our presence to key airports in Canada. By connecting with travellers at meaningful touchpoints in their journeys, we aim to strengthen Tilda's brand presence and deepen its emotional connection with consumers. To encourage trial, the campaign also offers travellers a $2 discount, making it easier for them to discover Tilda. Meanwhile, with quick-commerce delivery across Indian cities, the taste and comfort of Basmati are just minutes away, whether travellers are preparing to leave home or returning to it.

Ultimately, 'Feel Home with Tilda' is about more than rice; it is about celebrating the traditions, memories and flavours that keep us connected to home, wherever we are in the world." Reflecting on the creative narrative, Inigo Aberasturi Rodriguez-Correa, Global CMO, Ebro Foods, said: "'Feel Home with Tilda' is built on a simple human truth: you can change your time zone, but you never outgrow the comfort of home-cooked rice. For more than five decades, Tilda has earned its place on family tables around the world through its unwavering commitment to quality. As the No. 1 brand in the UK and Canada, Tilda continues to build on its strong consumer connect. This campaign will further reinforce our brand leadership, strengthen brand imagery, and deepen our emotional connection with consumers by making sure the warmth of a home-cooked meal travels right alongside them."

About Tilda Part of the Ebro Foods Group, Tilda is an international food brand known for its pure Basmati and specialty grain varieties. Available in more than 50 countries, Tilda combines culinary expertise with strict quality standards to deliver authentic food experiences globally. For more information, visit https://www.tilda.com. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)