NewsVoir New Delhi [India], August 13: TimbuckDo, India's #1 Student Gig Hub, has partnered with IdeaBaaz Startup Fest as its Workforce Partner, creating Rs. 25 lakh worth of earning opportunities for more than 100 students over the five-day startup festival being held from August 26-30, 2026, at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. The partnership marks a significant milestone in TimbuckDo's journey with IdeaBaaz. From appearing on the show as a startup seeking funding to now becoming a partner supporting one of its next major initiatives, TimbuckDo's evolution reflects its growing role in India's startup and youth employment ecosystem. As the Workforce Partner, TimbuckDo will facilitate gig opportunities for 100+ students across various roles during the festival, enabling them to earn while gaining first-hand exposure to the startup ecosystem. Through the partnership, TimbuckDo has created Rs. 25 lakh worth of earning opportunities for students in just five days, demonstrating the potential of gig work to connect young talent with large-scale business and ecosystem opportunities.

Through the initiative, students will work alongside startups, entrepreneurs, investors, and other ecosystem stakeholders, gaining a close view of what it takes to build, operate and execute within a large-scale startup environment. The experience will help students develop practical skills while creating a bridge between education and the professional world. For TimbuckDo, the partnership extends its larger mission to champion student gig work and bring students into the mainstream economy through meaningful real-world opportunities. By enabling students to actively contribute to startup events and ecosystem initiatives, TimbuckDo aims to create a pathway where young talent can learn, earn, and participate in the growth of businesses and entrepreneurial communities.

The association also highlights the evolution of TimbuckDo's relationship with IdeaBaaz. Having previously appeared on IdeaBaaz as a startup seeking funding, TimbuckDo is now contributing to the ecosystem as a partner creating opportunities for the next generation of talent through the same platform that was once part of its own entrepreneurial journey. Commenting on the partnership, Mythri Kumar, Co-founder and CEO, TimbuckDo, said, "IdeaBaaz has been an important part of TimbuckDo's journey. From appearing on the show as a startup seeking funding to now partnering on one of its next big initiatives is a very meaningful milestone for us. Through the IdeaBaaz Startup Fest, we are creating Rs. 25 lakh worth of earning opportunities for more than 100 students in just five days, allowing them to earn, work, and experience the startup ecosystem from the inside. We believe student gig work can play a powerful role in bringing young talent into the mainstream economy and entrepreneurship ecosystem. When students get the opportunity to work alongside startups and entrepreneurs, they get a close view of what it really takes to build and grow a business. This partnership is about creating meaningful value for students by giving them the opportunity to earn, gain practical experience, build confidence and understand the startup ecosystem from within. We see this as a strong reflection of what TimbuckDo stands for creating opportunities that enable students to learn, earn and grow. We see this as a great value proposition for student onboarding in September."

Jeet Wagh & Mudit Kumar, Co-founders, IdeaBaaz, said, "Seeing TimbuckDo, one of the startups from Season 1, now come on board as the Workforce Partner for the IdeaBaaz Startup Fest is a full-circle moment for us. It reflects what we have always believed at IdeaBaaz our relationship with founders should not end when the show does. As we take IdeaBaaz from the screen to a live startup ecosystem in Delhi, it is exciting to have founders from our first season become partners in building what comes next. This partnership with TimbuckDo echoes our commitment to staying invested in the startup ecosystem and creating opportunities for founders beyond the show."

The partnership makes students active participants in the IdeaBaaz Startup Fest rather than passive attendees. By contributing to the execution of the festival, students will gain exposure to the people, processes, and opportunities that shape the startup ecosystem. For TimbuckDo, the partnership represents a broader vision for how student gig work can become an entry point into the professional world helping students build practical experience, understand entrepreneurship up close and develop the skills and networks needed to navigate the world of work. The partnership brings together students, startups, entrepreneurs and the wider startup ecosystem, creating a model where young talent can earn, learn and contribute while businesses and ecosystem platforms gain access to a new generation of talent.

About TimbuckDo Founded in 2022 and headquartered in Bengaluru, TimbuckDo Innovations Pvt Ltd is a student gig and growth platform that empowers India's youth to earn, learn, and grow. Co-founded by Mythri Kumar and Apoorv Sharma Prasad, the company connects students with verified part-time gigs, internships, and project-based opportunities while also offering financial literacy tools, lifestyle benefits, and upskilling resources. TimbuckDo's mission is to bridge the gap between education and employability by creating a trusted ecosystem where students gain practical exposure, financial independence, and career readiness during their academic journey. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)