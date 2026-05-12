PNN New Delhi [India], May 12: In a significant strategic move ahead of its much-anticipated 2026 edition, Times Fashion Week 2026 has officially partnered with Onextel Communication to strengthen its integrated media and digital outreach initiatives. The prestigious fashion event is scheduled to take place from 15th - 17th May 2026 at Hyatt Regency Gurugram, bringing together leading fashion designers, lifestyle brands, celebrities, influencers, and industry stakeholders under one roof. With the fashion and luxury industry increasingly driven by digital narratives and creator-led engagement, the collaboration is expected to play a crucial role in amplifying the event's visibility across traditional and new-age media platforms.

As part of the partnership, Onextel Communication will spearhead: * Strategic news distribution * Influencer marketing campaigns * Social media amplification * Digital storytelling and online buzz creation The association aims to position Times Fashion Week as not just a runway event, but a large-scale digital and experiential fashion property capable of driving conversations across India's lifestyle ecosystem. Over the years, Times Fashion Week has emerged as one of India's prominent fashion and lifestyle platforms, known for showcasing established couturiers, emerging designers, celebrity showstoppers, luxury brands, and evolving fashion trends. Backed by the strong media network of The Times Group, the platform has built a reputation for blending fashion, entertainment, luxury, and pop culture into a high-visibility industry experience.

Industry observers believe that strategic communication partnerships are becoming increasingly important for fashion events as audience engagement today extends far beyond physical attendance. Influencer-driven visibility, social media virality, and real-time digital storytelling now significantly impact the overall success and brand value of such platforms. Speaking about the collaboration, Mr. Rizvi Director said: "We are excited to collaborate with Times Fashion Week, a platform that represents creativity, aspiration, and the evolving fashion culture of India. Our focus will be on creating impactful media narratives, influencer engagement, and strong digital visibility around the event. This partnership reflects the growing trust in Onextel Communication's capabilities and will certainly add one more feather to the Onextel crown as we continue to expand our footprint in fashion, entertainment, and lifestyle communications."

The partnership also underlines the growing convergence of fashion and digital media marketing, where communication agencies are playing a pivotal role in shaping public perception, engagement, and event reach. With preparations already underway, the upcoming edition of Times Fashion Week is expected to witness strong participation from fashion brands, designers, content creators, and luxury partners, making it one of the most anticipated lifestyle events of 2026. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)