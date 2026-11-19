PNN Sonipat (Haryana) [India], November 19: TIPCO Engineering India Limited (BSE: TIPCO), an engineering and manufacturing company that designs, fabricates and supplies industrial process machinery for the paints & coatings, chemicals, printing inks, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals and food industries, has announced its unaudited financial results for the half year ended September 30, 2026. Commenting on the performance, Mr. Ritesh Sharma, Promoter, Chairman & Managing Director, TIPCO Engineering India Limited, said: "H1 FY27 has been a good half for TIPCO. Total Income came in at ₹7,402.48 Lakhs, up 47.28% from the same period last year, with EBITDA of ₹2,349.18 Lakhs and PAT of ₹1,650.41 Lakhs.

Our Mill, Disperser and Homogenizer series continue to be the backbone of the business. Because we handle design, precision machining, fabrication, assembly and testing ourselves at our Sonipat facility, we are able to keep a close watch on quality and delivery timelines. That has helped us build lasting relationships with customers in paints, chemicals, inks, cosmetics, pharma and food across 26 States and Union Territories. Alongside the numbers, we used this half to prepare for our next phase of growth. We have set up a subsidiary for defence, robotics and automation, secured vendor approval from DRDO/HEMRL, and tied up with LexaMix to build equipment in India using German technology and standards. On the capacity side, we have bought land in Satara and are working on a new facility in Pune and an expansion at Sonipat, with a total planned capex of around ₹60 crore. These steps will give us more capacity, a wider product range and access to new industries, and we are confident they will add meaningfully to our growth in the coming years."

Business Updates And Outlook - New Defence, Robotics & Automation Vertical: The Company incorporated TDTRPL as a 51%-owned subsidiary to enter defence equipment, robotics, unmanned systems and allied automation, creating a new business vertical. - Defence & Engineering Expansion: The Company received vendor approval from DRDO/HEMRL and has announced the strategic consolidation of all promoter group businesses, including Ranks and Hanutech, under TIPCO. This will extend its capabilities into deep-tech sectors such as semiconductors and defence, along with automotive components, pumps, valves and industrial engineering. - Manufacturing Footprint Expansion: The Company acquired 3.26 acres of industrial land in Satara for ₹7.15 crore and is developing a new facility in Pune, along with a 4-5 acre expansion at Sonipat. Total planned capex for these projects is around ₹60 crore.

- LexaMix Technology Partnership: The Company's partnership with LexaMix allows it to manufacture equipment in India using German technology and standards, opening up specialised applications in pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and other industries. - Outlook: These initiatives are expected to increase the Company's manufacturing capacity, broaden its product portfolio and strengthen its presence across new industrial and specialised applications. Strategic Consolidation Of Promoter Group Businesses TIPCO Announces Strategic Consolidation of All Promoter Group Businesses Under One Listed Entity A value-accretive transaction at approximately 6x current earnings, expected to be EPS accretive from Day 1. Key Transaction Highlights 1. Complete Group Consolidation: All operating businesses of the promoter group to be consolidated under TIPCO, with no operating businesses remaining outside the listed entity.

2. Simplified Corporate Structure: Creates a transparent and streamlined structure, bringing all group businesses under one listed platform. 3. Enhanced Minority Shareholder Value: Ensures that the group's future growth, earnings and value creation accrue directly to TIPCO shareholders. 4. Continuity of Entrepreneurial Leadership: The existing partners of Ranks and Hanutech will continue to lead and grow their respective businesses under the TIPCO umbrella, ensuring management continuity, operational independence and sustained entrepreneurial focus. 5. Increased Promoter Ownership and Alignment: TIPCO's existing promoter will increase his stake in the listed entity, while the operating partners of Ranks and Hanutech will also acquire equity stakes in TIPCO. The transaction will increase overall promoter shareholding, reinforcing long-term commitment and alignment with minority shareholders.

6. Attractive Acquisition Valuation: Acquisitions at approximately 6x current earnings, offering an attractive entry valuation and significant value-creation potential. 7. Immediate Earnings Accretion: Both acquisitions are expected to be EPS accretive from Day 1, strengthening consolidated earnings immediately. 8. Strategic Deep-Tech Presence: Expands TIPCO's presence in high-growth technology-led sectors, including semiconductors and defence, alongside other specialised industrial businesses. 9. Accelerated Growth Trajectory: Both acquired businesses are expected to grow faster than TIPCO's existing operations, driving higher consolidated revenue and earnings growth. 10. Stronger Listed Enterprise: Creates a larger, more diversified and scalable Industrials enterprise, with improved alignment between promoter and public shareholder interests. Commenting on the consolidation, Mr. Ritesh Sharma, Promoter, Chairman & Managing Director, TIPCO Engineering India Limited, said: "This strategic consolidation marks a significant milestone in TIPCO's journey towards building a stronger, larger and more valuable listed enterprise.

By bringing all promoter group businesses under one listed entity, we are creating a simplified corporate structure and ensuring that the benefits of future growth and value creation accrue to all shareholders. Importantly, the existing partners of Ranks and Hanutech will continue to lead their respective businesses while also becoming shareholders in TIPCO. Alongside the increase in shareholding by TIPCO's existing promoter, this reinforces our collective commitment to building long-term shareholder value. The acquisitions, at approximately 6x current earnings, are expected to be EPS accretive from Day 1. Combined with the superior growth prospects and strategic presence in deep-tech sectors, we believe this consolidation will significantly strengthen TIPCO's earnings trajectory and create sustainable long-term value for all shareholders."

About Tipco Engineering India Limited TIPCO Engineering India Limited is an integrated engineering and manufacturing company engaged in the design, fabrication, assembly and supply of industrial process machinery. The Company's core portfolio comprises the Mill Series, Disperser Series and Homogenizer Series, used across paints & coatings, chemicals, printing inks, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, food and specialty materials. Its Sonipat facility covers design, precision machining, fabrication, assembly, testing and dispatch under one roof. Disclaimer: Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, assumptions and projections and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required under applicable laws.

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