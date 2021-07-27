Titans of Industry grace the virtual stage at SIBM Pune's flagship healthcare conclave - Manthan 2021

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 27 (ANI/SRV Media): Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, Pune, successfully conducted its flagship Healthcare Conclave - Manthan 2021 which revolved around the central theme "A New Horizon: Unveiling India's Potential in the Global Healthcare Industry", on the 24th and 25th of July 2021.

Organized by the Institute, the two-day virtual event saw Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Industry experts engage in meaningful discussions on India's potential in the global healthcare industry.

On the first day of the conclave, the students got the opportunity to interact with Marut Setia, Sr. Vice President - Growth markets & Global Head Medical devices at Indegene, Amrut Medhekar, Senior Vice President at Zydus Cadila, Priya Kapoor Hingorani, Vice President at GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Limited, Sanjeev Balachandran, Global Marketing Director at Novartis and Jasdeep Singh Sood, President & Whole-time Director at Jubilant Generics Limited. The seasoned professionals engaged in a discourse around India's potential to become the "Pharmacy of the World", giving the students insights into the healthcare industry.

The final day of the conference featured Girish Raghavan, Vice President, Digital Engineering at GE Healthcare India, Pawan Kumar Mocherla, Managing Director at Becton, Dickinson & Company, Amit Chopra, Managing Director, India and South Asia at Thermo Fisher Scientific, Hemant Anand, General Manager - Sales & Marketing, KARL STORZ Endoskope, and Bhavna Sapra, Head Strategy at Boston Scientific.

The students gained a lot from the interactions with these industry stalwarts, particularly with respect to India's potential in the medical devices industry through the leverage of Data, Analytics, AI, and Technology. Sanjay Srivastava, Director - HR at Boehringer Ingelheim, and Shourya Sen, Business HR-South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa at Cipla led an enlightening discussion on "Workforce Alignment: Unlocking Potential in Times of Crisis" wherein students learned the pivotal role of Human Resource leaders in driving an organisation through turbulent times.

The conclave, though conducted virtually, was very engaging, knowledgeable, and insightful. The eminent speakers shared their valuable corporate experiences and thoughts with the audience and motivated everyone to apply these learnings in their corporate journey ahead.

