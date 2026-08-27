VMPL Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 26: The Tamil Nadu Cardiac Electrophysiology Conference (TNEPIC) 2026 concluded in Chennai after bringing together leading cardiac electrophysiologists, international faculty, cardiologists and students for two days of scientific exchange, hands-on learning and discussions on the rapidly evolving field of heart rhythm disorders. The conference was attended by 300+ healthcare professionals from across India, as well as from Sri Lanka, Mauritius, Australia, the UK and Canada. Held under the theme "The World of Heart Rhythm Disorders - Where Electrophysiology Meets Innovation," the conference featured a comprehensive scientific programme covering supraventricular tachycardias, atrial fibrillation, ventricular tachycardias, non-ischaemic cardiomyopathies, cardiac devices, syncope, sudden cardiac death and emerging electrophysiology technologies, including pulsed-field ablation and leadless pacemakers.

The conference was inaugurated by the Honourable Speaker of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, Thiru J. C. D. Prabhakar. Addressing the gathering, the Honourable Speaker said, "It is encouraging to see Chennai emerge as a centre for advanced cardiac electrophysiology and heart rhythm care. TNEPIC provides an important platform for experts and students to share knowledge, learn about the latest innovations and strengthen cardiac care. I appreciate the organisers for bringing together experts from India and across the world." The inaugural ceremony featured a tribute to the late Dr Ulhas Pandurangi, along with the presentation of Lifetime Achievement and Distinguished Teacher recognitions. Dr T. R. Muralidharan was honoured with the "The Heart of Gold" award, while Dr C. Narasimhan received the "The Maestro of Medicine" honour.

TNEPIC 2026 was organised under the auspices of the Cardiological Society of India, Chennai, and endorsed by the Indian Heart Rhythm Society. Dr K. Jaishankar served as the Organising Chairman, while Dr P. V. Sanjai chaired the Scientific Committee. Speaking on the occasion, Organising Secretary Dr Deep Chandh Raja S said, "TNEPIC 2026 was conceived with the theme of spreading knowledge about the advanced treatment options now available for heart rhythm problems such as atrial fibrillation, SVT and ventricular tachycardia. We also chose to showcase the latest innovations, including pulsed-field ablation and leadless pacemakers. I am sure the students benefited greatly from interacting with experts and working on hands-on simulators."

With a combination of advanced scientific sessions, case-based learning, debates and hands-on training, TNEPIC 2026 highlighted the growing role of cardiac electrophysiologists in delivering specialised heart rhythm care. The conference also provided a platform for clinicians and trainees to exchange practical insights and explore how newer technologies can be integrated into clinical practice. The conference also emphasised the importance of advanced treatment in improving cardiovascular outcomes for patients experiencing palpitations, giddiness and heart failure, as well as for those requiring pacemaker implantation. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)