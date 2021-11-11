To accelerate 5G Industry Solutions Adoption and Fast-Track Network Edge Monetization, Prodapt announces test lab expansions across Silicon Valley, Ireland and India

You would like to read
London [UK]/ Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 11 (ANI/BusinessWire India):(https://www.prodapt.com/en) Prodapt, a leading consulting, technology & managed services provider to the Connectedness industry, today announced plans to expand their test labs across Silicon Valley, Ireland, and India, to support the acceleration of cloud-native 5G network functions & Industry solutions.
The San Jose center comes on the heels of Prodapt's acquisition of Innovative Logic Inc. earlier this year, the center in Dublin is aligned with its strategic focus on Ireland, and the Chennai center further builds upon its long-standing collaboration with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT).
As part of this expansion, Prodapt is further expanding its Open Virtual Exchange (OVX) ecosystem of Independent Software Vendor (ISV) partners and Network Edge Accelerator Test (NEAT) environments, to support the certification, and integration of best-of-breed cloud-native network functions (CNF) and industry solutions.
The expansion of the NEAT enables Telcos to independently benchmark the user Quality of Experience (QoE) promised by 5G enabled ISV applications with much deeper insights & proactively discover performance issues throughout the CNF & Application Lifecycle Management (ALM).
With all 3 locations providing coverage across time zones and major markets, Prodapt's telco domain experts will enable operators in scaling certifications, provide interoperability and testing support of CNFs/ISVs across multiple cloud-native platforms. This also enables ISVs to have access to a multi-cloud multi-vendor, globally distributed edge test environment to test, stress, and scale their implementations in near-real-time environments.
"Telcos recognize and value Prodapt for its domain depth which comes as a result of our singular focus on the connectedness vertical," said Rajiv Papneja, Head of Cloud and Network Services, Prodapt. "As service providers are on their journey to unlock new business opportunities and be future-ready, Prodapt realizes the need to have the required distributed testing and validation infrastructure and is investing ahead of the curve to enable our customers with a Cloud-native network-centric competitive advantage."
