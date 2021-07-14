To boost #MakeInIndia and #AtmanirbharBharat, IoTronix inaugurates largest IoT manufacturing facility in Uttar Pradesh

You would like to read
- Uniphore raises USD 140 million in Series D Funding as demand Skyrockets for enterprise AI and Automation solutions
- QualityKiosk features in the latest Now Tech: Continuous Automation and Testing Services, Q1 2021 report
- Datamatics simplifies document processing with a new AI-enabled TruCap+ IDP solution
- New research reveals 50 percent of Indian businesses will deploy intelligent Automation By 2024
- Hybrid event platforms can be the next trend in 2021 to organise virtual events
Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 14 (ANI/PRNewswire): About 6 years ago, the Honourable Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi launched the 'Make In India'.
Less than a year later, IoTronix, a company envisioned to revolutionize the automation industry, launched its first generation of IoT devices that demonstrated exceptional capabilities in terms of efficiency, security and cost effectiveness.
Fast forward 4 years into the present, IoTronix has made incredible progress towards a 'Digital India' by being a pioneer in the field of engineering and technology, making massive breakthroughs with revolutionary technologies and concepts. Taking up newer challenges and facing critical complexities, IoTronix has always found newer ways to overcome impossibilities.
With the future of energy mostly oriented towards being electric, there arises an obligatory responsibility to maximize its usage efficiency. Doing so is next to impossible, with current devices and equipment. IoTronix has however spearheaded the development of robust IoT devices that are efficient, secure and far more reliable than the conventional devices of today.
These IoT-enabled devices, besides being highly energy conservant, can also be controlled with just a click on the smartphone, from anywhere on the globe. IoTronix's services run deeper than just connecting devices. With its innovative business approach set on hardware-as-a-service (HAAS), it has revolutionized the futuristic idea of automated smart homes and smart hotels into a reality.
Addressing the core challenges of the automation industry still remains the driving force of the company. Offering security, privacy and reliability like no other, IoTronix has cemented its place as one of the nation's leading IoT service provider with its proven capabilities.
A step ahead of others in ensuring user security, IoTronix has, in the beginning of 2020, brought forth its 4th generation of IoT devices with the world's first 'Cloudless Technology'; a concept enforcing ultra-privacy by not storing any user data on the cloud, thus making the system foolproof against security threats.
Dedicated to the nation's mantra of economic revitalization through 'Make in India' and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', IoTronix has taken its most ambitious and boldest step by establishing the largest IoT manufacturing facility in the country. The facility was inaugurated on 21st June, 2021 in the presence of Shri Mukut Bihari Verma, Honorable Cabinet Minister, Government of Uttar Pradesh.
Set deep into the rural areas at the Indo-Nepal border, this massively sprawling campus of over a hundred thousand square feet is a hub of industry leading technologies. As a symbol of commitment by IoTronix towards rural development, this facility is expected to create thousands of jobs over the next few years, thus supporting the local economy and local infrastructure.
By providing internship to the schools and colleges, IoTronix aims at training students in industry-demanding skills and technologies for the future. IoTronix is also poised on driving the entrepreneurial development in rural areas by encouraging more businesses, creating more jobs and thereby assisting in overall national economic growth and development.
This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor