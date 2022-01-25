Top 100 Great People Managers of India Honoured by Great Manager Institute®

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): Companies that nurture Great People Managers and Top 100 Individual Great People Managers have been published in Forbes India, as a result of the study conducted by Great Manager Institute®, in the year 2021.

The list is arrived at through an evaluation of leaders from 4189 organizations, spanning multiple sectors. Leaders at all levels, junior managers to CXOs, make a part of this list that celebrates net worth in professional relationships. The winners shall be honoured through mentions in books, videos, and articles throughout the year.

"We go through a 4-layered process of evaluation, that includes the use of surveys and quantitative evaluation as well as filtering based on organization's feedback. This extensive scientific process ensures that we are able to present to the world the best 100 from India when it comes to people leadership. After this announcement, we shall next be celebrating their success through our virtual awards on the 28th of January, 2022," said Jaya Narang, Head of the (https://www.greatmanagerinstitute.com/gpms-interest) Great People Manager Study 2022, on the occasion of this announcement.

Great Manager Institute® is scheduled to conduct its (https://www.greatmanagerinstitute.com/gpma-2021) annual awards ceremony virtually this year, where the winning managers, CXOs from the winning companies, team members and other well-wishers of the winners, and other leaders from various walks of the business world shall be present. It is expected to have a virtual presence from Nathan SV, Partner and Chief Talent Officer of Deloitte India, Padma Shri Mohandas Pai, Chairman of Manipal Global Education, Apurva Purohit, former President of the Jagran Group and a bestselling author, Guru Bhat, Vice President and GM, PayPal India, branding guru Kiran Khalap, and Bala Malladi, CEO of ACT Fibernet, among others.

The awards shall be presented virtually 4:00 pm IST onward on the 28th of January, 2022.

The list is in its third year, with Dr Ankita Singh of CIGNEX Datamatics and Sunil Vishwakarma of Dream 11, getting honoured every year as one of the Top 100 Great People Managers. This year, the list consists of more than 30 CXOs and 31 out of the 100 coming from IT/ITeS industry. Winning companies span across banks, new age technology firms, real estate leaders, consumer companies, and businesses from other sectors.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)