Top Mumbai Developers, Exclusive Payment Plans, and Big Savings Under One Roof: NoBroker Property Carnival Comes to Mumbai

BusinessWire India Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 15: After successfully hosting multiple property carnivals across Bangalore, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Mumbai in 2025, NoBroker is set to kick off 2026 with the NoBroker Property Carnival right here in Mumbai, scheduled to be held on 17th and 18th January 2026, from 10 AM to 8 PM, at The Palace Banquets, Mulund West. The two-day event will bring together over 15 of Mumbai's leading real estate developers under one roof, offering homebuyers and investors a unique opportunity to explore top residential projects, interact directly with developers, and access exclusive, event-only deals. Mumbai homebuyers are increasingly prioritising value, flexible payment structures, and clear visibility on infrastructure delivery and at the same time, the city continues to witness steady end-user demand, supported by improving affordability options and strong infrastructure momentum across several micro-markets. In this context, the NoBroker Property Carnival aims to simplify the buying journey by bringing 15+ leading developers under one roof, enabling buyers to compare projects, understand payment plans, and make informed decisions more efficiently.

Participating Developers Include: Dosti Realty, Runwal Enterprises, Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate, Arihant Superstructure Ltd, Tescongreen Private Limited, Mahindra Lifespace, Neoliv, Adani Realty, Arkade Developers Limited, Birla Estates, Kalpataru Limited, Vihang Group, Neelam Realtors Private Limited, and L & T Realty. Attendees will be able to interact directly with developers, get detailed project insights, compare multiple options across budgets and locations, schedule on-the-spot site visits, and access event-exclusive deals not available elsewhere. Exclusive Offers for Attendees: - 20:80 & 10:90 Subvention Plans - Pay a small upfront amount, balance on possession - Bullet Payment Plans - Flexible structures like 20:20:20:20:20 or 30:50:20 - No EMI Till Possession - Relaxed payment with zero EMI during construction

- Low Booking Amount - Book with as low as 1% or Rs 5% upfront - Spot Booking Discounts - Instant benefits up to Rs 5 Lakhs - Stamp Duty / Clubhouse Waivers - Savings up to Rs 8 Lakhs on select projects - Many More Exciting Spot Offers - Limited-period deals across multiple inventories Speaking about the event, Saurabh Garg, Co-founder and Chief Business Officer of NoBroker, said, "Mumbai's residential market is witnessing a phase of sustained, end-user driven demand. Despite price appreciation across key micro-markets, buyer interest remains robust, supported by stable income growth, improved infrastructure visibility, and developers offering more structured and flexible payment options. We are clearly in interesting times for real estate, prices are firming up, developers are innovating on affordability levers, and serious buyers are actively evaluating opportunities. The NoBroker Property Carnival is our way of simplifying this complexity for homebuyers by bringing trusted developers, transparent pricing, and exclusive payment plans together under one roof, so buyers can compare better, decide faster, and purchase with confidence."

Whether buyers are looking to purchase their first home, upgrade to a larger space, or invest in a high-potential location, the NoBroker Property Carnival offers a seamless and efficient platform to discover, evaluate, and close the right property. Entry is free, and all interested homebuyers are welcome to walk in and experience Mumbai's best residential offerings, all under one roof. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)