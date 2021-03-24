Topgallant felicitates the winners of National and International Pride Awards 2021

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], March 24 (ANI/ThePRTree): Topgallant Media organized National Women Pride Awards 2021 & International Service Pride Awards 2021 to facilitate the shining stars of India at the Hotel Shangri - La's Eros. New Delhi. The awards were presented to organizations & Professionals from the Business, Education, entrepreneur, Start-ups and health sector.
During the award function Fagan Singh Kulaste (Union Minister of State for Steel Govt. India), Veteran actress Mandira Bedi, Rajkumar Chahar (Member of Parliament Lok Sabha) and Shyam Jaju Former National Vice President BJP was present as the Chief Guest of the award ceremony.
The awards were presented to more than 90 organization and Individuals some of them are-Indian Institute Of Management, Rohtak, IMS Ghaziabad, GIET University, Krishna Sudarshan Charitable Trust (Ksct), H A College Of Commerce, Lovely Public Sr. Sec. School, Ramanand Institute Of Pharmacy & Management, National Academy Of Event Management & Development, University Of Engineering & Management (Uem), Dr Sanjay B. Chordiya, Swami Vivekanand Subharti University, Bal Bhavan Public School, M. M. Public School, Dr Aruna Vasudev, Dr Karnika Tiwari, Dr Kuiljeit Uppaal, Dr Vaishali Sharma, Dr Upasana Arora, Ms Parul Kumar, Ms Archana Kumari, Smt. Meena Gupta, Padma Bhushan Smt. Uma Sharma, Anju Kumari, Dr Haleema Yezdani, Dr Shairy Goyal, Ms Vandana Lakhanpa, Ankita Priyam, Ms Astha Goyal, Ms Ruchie Mittal, Kiara Saurabh Mittal, J Joshi Infra Projects Pvt.Ltd, A-Ihm Institute Of Hospitality Management, Keva Industries, Yashvi Construction, MeemInfonet Private Limited, Jay Prakash, Ms Renu Singh, Prem Safety Works, Super Calibration Service Pvt. Ltd, Suyasha Reddy Foundation, Grp Marbles, Sudarshan Sabat, Aryan Sabat, Bombay Metrics Supply Chain Private Limited, Bdp Energy Private Limited, Gms Software Services Pvt. Ltd., Metal City An Indenting Company, Nexus Technoware Solution Private Limited, Radico Organic Hair Colours, ShdnlBankasi Ltd, Trinity Corporate Suites, OgenInfosystem Private Limited, (https://www.facebook.com/Mayhighfilms) Mayhigh Films, Iree Group Of Companies, Ritesh Goyal, AnandHomeo Clinic, Cipaca, Anjum Sohail Syed (R. E. S. E. T Nutrition), Apollo Gleneagles Hospitals, Chandola Homoeopathic Medical College & Hospital, Dr. (Prof.) Anil Arora, Dr Anju Sharma, Dr Arun Raghavan, E- NnovationBiodicoveryPvt. Ltd, Kusum Spine And Neuro Rehabilitation, Manglam Diagnostics, Kalra Hospital Srcnc, NhMmi Super Specialty Hospital, OrihealLifesciences Pvt Ltd, Rani Healthcare Welfare Society, Asha Hospital, Prashanth Hospital, Jeevan Care Centre, Rajan Eye Care Hospital, Prof Dr Mohan Rajan, Dental Cove, Noble Eden, Gniot (Mba Institute), Bombay Metrics Supply Chain Pvt Ltd, Dr Josan Ranjjith Cj, Dr Anil Rajput, Sarah Rao, The Tribes Restaurant, Dr Yogeshwar R. Shastri
Delivering the speech Karun Sigh the CEO of Topgallant Media, said, "As one of the foremost provider of high-end Market Research to the world's largest leading industry, with sustainable competitive advantage arising from our strong brand, unmatched credibility, market leadership across businesses, and large customer base, we deliver analysis, opinions, and solutions that make markets function better.
This story is provided by ThePRTree. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ThePRTree)
