Topgallant Media acknowledged and felicitated the winners of Nation's Pride Awards 2021

New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI/The PRTree): 19th July 2021 Topgallant Media organised the Nation's Pride Awards 2021. Which was a ceremony to acknowledge and felicitate the leading contributors who have taken the initiative to bring a pleasant and powerful change in the field of Healthcare, Education and Business. The announcements of winners were done on 15th July 2021 through a video conferencing virtual event.

FAGGAN SINGH KULASTE, (Minister of State for Steel, Govt. of India), was the Chief Guest and the name of winners have been announced by him which included Individuals/organizations from all across India.

Some of the awardees and their award titles are as follows:

* BAPATLA ENGINEERING COLLEGE - BEST ENGINEERING COLLEGE IN ANDHRA PRADESH

* BARNEYA RANJAN BARTHAKUR - BEST ENGINEERING COLLEGE IN KARNATAKA.

* DR. SANDIP GUN (PRINCIPAL) - BEST EDUCATOR OF THE YEAR

* GURU NANAK DEV ENGINEERING COLLEGE - BEST ENGINEERING COLLEGE IN KARNATAKA

* INSTITUTE OF HOTEL MANAGEMENT (RANCHI) - MOST ADMIRED HOTEL MANAGEMENT INSTITUTE OF THE YEAR

* J JOSHI INFRA PROJECTS PVT LTD - MOST INNOVATIVE DEVELOPER & BUILDER OF THE YEAR

* MANCHESTER INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL - MOST INNOVATIVE INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL IN TAMILNADU

* K.C. COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING AND MOST TRUSTED ENGINEERING COLLEGE WITH EXCELLENT PLACEMENT IN MAHARASHTRA

* GAGAN PUBLIC SCHOOL - MOST TRUSTED PUBLIC SCHOOL IN GREATOR NOIDA (W) (UTTAR PRADESH)

* IBSAR COLLEGE - BEST MANAGEMENT INSTITUTE WITH ACADEMIC EXCELLENCE IN MUMBAI

* DR. ANJUM BABUKHAN - WOMEN EDUCATIONIST OF YEAR (SOUTHERN INDIA)

* PROF. LALIT KUMAR AWASTHI, DIRECTOR - MOST ADMIRED VISIONARY DIRECTOR AWARD 2021

* MUSHARRAF AHMED KHAN - EXCELLENT EDUCATOR OR EXCELLENT ACADEMICIAN IN SOUTH INDIA DR. MUSHARRAF AHMED KHAN CHAIRMAN AL KHATEEB POLYTECHNIC BANGALORE

* PROF. DR RAMARAMAN SARANGI - HEALTHCARE PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR (CARDIOLOGY)

* DR. AVANINDER KAUR - MOST TRUSTED REIKI GRAND MASTER & ALTERNATE THERAPIST

* INSTITUTE OF KIDNEY DISEASES AND RESEARCH CENTRE - MOST TRUSTED INSTITUTE FOR KIDNEY AND LIVER TRANSPLANTATION OF THE YEAR

* DR. A K GADPAYLE - HEALTHCARE PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR {NORTH INDIA}

* DR. AMIT KUMAR YADAV - BEST NEPHROLOGY & RENAL TRANSPLANTATION CONSULTANT IN DELHI NCR

* M 1 XCHANGE - BEST EASY FINANCING AND DIGITAL ONBOARDING FOR MSME COMPANIES IN INDIA

* SUYASHA REDDY FOUNDATION - MOST VALUABLE NPO OF INDIA

* GLOBAL CASTINGS PVT LTD - MOST TRUSTED MANUFACTURER EXPORTER OF GREY AND DUCTILE IRON CASTINGS OF THE YEAR

* THINKNEXT TECHNOLOGIES PRIVATE LIMITED - BEST DIGITAL MARKETING AND INDUSTRIAL TRAINING COMPANY

* FRANPRENEURS SOLUTIONS PVT. LTD, - BEST FRANCHISE CONSULTING COMPANY IN INDIA

* COMPTON COMPUTERS PVT LTD - BEST NETWORK INTEGRATION AND SURVEY COMPANY IN INDIA

* ARDEN TELECOM PVT. LTD - BEST NETWORK INTEGRATION AND SURVEY COMPANY IN INDIA

* ELEGANT HEALTHCARE - BEST COVID HOSPITAL IN DELHI NCR

* AJAYAKUMAR. V.V. - MOST ADMIRED SOUND ENGINEER OF THE YEAR 2021

* SATLUJ PUBLIC SCHOOL - THE MOST OUTSTANDING SENIOR & MIDDLE SCHOOL LEADERSHIP IN HARYANA DURING PANDEMIC

* MEEM INFONET PVT. LTD - MOST TRUSTED INTERNATIONAL IT & SECURITY SERVICE PROVIDER OF THE YEAR (GUJARAT)

* ARYAN SABAT - YOUNGEST TRAINER AND AUTHOR IN INDIA

* SUDARSHAN SABAT - NATION'S BEST MIND TRAINER

* JETTWINGS GROUP OF INSTITUTES - BEST INSTITUTE PLACEMENT-INDIA YEAR 2020-21

* KONARK PRODUCTS - BEST MANUFACTURER OF BLISTER PACKAGING IN PUNJAB

* PORTAL INFOTECH - BEST MSME IT SERVICE PROVIDER IN ODISHA

Karun Singh (CEO) -Topgallant Media said that the winners have exemplified excellence amongst their peers in the healthcare sector. Almost all the winners scored extremely well in our research study due to their dedication towards excellence, dedication, innovation and best ethical practices. By competing with the very best from their sector, winners know that their work has been evaluated by the sharpest minds in the sector, and that their services and contributions have truly excelled. These awards intend to inspire others towards big achievements.

