Toshiba Home Appliances introduces "Toshiba Lifestyle Centre" in India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): Marking a significant step in its offline retail strategy in India, Toshiba, the leading brand in home appliances announced its first-ever Toshiba Lifestyle Centre in India. The Lifestyle Centre has opened in association with Sanaara Solutions, located at Soms Shreem, 11th Main Road, 32nd D Cross, 4th Block, Jayanagar in Bengaluru. The Toshiba Lifestyle Centre will give customers an opportunity to have a first-hand experience of the vast and diverse array of products. Toshiba Lifestyle Centre will showcase the latest range of home appliances designed to simplify life at home - from Refrigerators, Washing Machines, and Dishwashers, to Water Purifiers and Air Purifiers.

The Toshiba Lifestyle Centre will showcase differentiated product experiences, built around Toshiba's philosophy of #DetailsMatter. These experiences revolve around accentuating the customers' product experience by focusing on innovation reflected in the minutest of details. Guided by the Japanese 'Takumi' philosophy centered in highest level of craftsmanship, Toshiba HA business designs, engineers and manufactures its home appliances with uncompromising attention to detail that matters the most.

Inaugurating the Toshiba Lifestyle Centre, Pranab Mohanty, Vice President & Business Head Toshiba HA Business said, "Consumers want to interact with the brand, touch, feel and experience the products in their natural habitat, before making their purchase decisions. This is what the Toshiba Lifestyle Centre offers. We have curated never seen before experiences that will excite our customers and offer an opportunity to experience our products, all under one roof. Toshiba Lifestyle Experience centre will be a perfect space for our customers to discover the beauty of each Toshiba appliance and learn about its performance in detail."

In 2021, Toshiba aims to further strengthen its dealer-base across India through an extensive retail network of large format stores, multi-brand outlets, and a robust dealer network across India. "Toshiba Lifestyle centres are an important step in realizing our vision of strengthening our offline presence in the country. We endeavor to expand Toshiba Lifestyle Centre in many major cities across India, in association with our trade partners," added Mohanty.

Along with customer-inspired innovations, Toshiba HA Business also ensures robust after-sales services through a wide network of service centres to ensure ease and availability for its customers. In addition to the 476+ service centres, the brand has also introduced Toshiba Care, toll-free service support where customers can directly connect on the number - 18004191111.

