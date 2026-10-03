VMPL Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 3: Total Sports & Fitness, India's leading Multi-brand, Multi-sports retail chain, brought together 85 customers from different generations, sporting backgrounds and playing levels for a customer immersion discussion held at the North Indian Association, Bhaudaji Road, Sion, Mumbai, to help shape its new digital platform and relaunch Web platform . Held under the theme Help Us Shape the New TOTAL, the session focused on understanding how consumers discover sports, what information they need before making a purchase and how their sporting needs differ across age groups and levels of play. The participants included Gen Alpha and Gen Z, parents purchasing sports products for their children, regular sports enthusiasts, coaches, fitness trainers and sports and fitness professionals. Across four interactive sessions, participants explored the Web platform, undertook live tasks and shared their feedback on product discovery, sports categories, product information and expert guidance, contributing to the development of an educational, discovery-led platform that caters to diverse sporting needs.

The relaunched TOTAL Web platform aims to move beyond conventional e-commerce to create a guided, AI-powered sports discovery and learning platform. The new Web platform features AI-based assistance that allows users to seek guidance on exercises, workouts, fitness goals and suitable sports equipment based on their individual requirements. Customers can ask questions related to their fitness needs, explore relevant exercises and receive product recommendations to support their sporting journey. The platform will also feature educational sports content, playing-level-based product discovery and a Coach Recommended section, helping users make more informed decisions. Commenting on the initiative, Niteen L. Shah, Founder & Managing Director, Total Sports & Fitness, said, "We started TOTAL in 2003 with a passion for sports and a vision to create a culture where every Indian participates and plays. Over the years, we have seen how technology is transforming the way people discover products and access information. Today, we have a community of over 1,500 coaches who can help customers with the right equipment, nutrition and exercise guidance for their specific sport and playing level. With the new TOTAL, we want to bring this expertise together on a digital platform, making sports and fitness more accessible and helping people make informed choices throughout their journey."

Jiten Chheda, Founder & Managing Director, Total Sports & Fitness, said, "We started with a 400-square-foot store in Dadar in 2003, and today, we have grown to 23 stores across 13 cities and six states. As we expand into new markets, we recognise the need to make sports more accessible beyond physical stores. The relaunched Web platform is a step towards creating a complete sports ecosystem, where customers can discover products, access educational content and connect with coaches in their locality. We want to ensure that whether someone is starting their fitness journey, playing as a weekend enthusiast or aspiring to become a professional athlete, TOTAL is there to support them at every stage."

The customer immersion reflects TOTAL Sports & Fitness' approach of involving its community directly in shaping the next phase of its retail experience. By bringing together customers, coaches, trainers and sports professionals, the company aims to build a platform that supports consumers throughout their sporting journey, from discovering a sport and understanding their requirements to finding the right products. With the new TOTAL, the company is looking to make sports retail more educational and participative, while making it easier for consumers to take informed steps towards playing, training and staying active. About Total Sports & Fitness Established in 2003, Total Sports & Fitness is India's leading multi-brand, multi-sports retail chain, offering a comprehensive range of sports equipment, fitness gear and active lifestyle products from leading global and domestic brands. The company offers over 10,000 products across 100 + leading brands and has served a growing community of over 20,00,000 happy customers. Built on expert guidance, product knowledge and personalised customer service, Total Sports & Fitness is committed to making quality sports and fitness solutions accessible to everyone.

Beyond retail, the company provides end-to-end solutions across gym set-ups, outdoor fitness zones, swimming pool and garden equipment, customised sportswear and complete indoor and outdoor sports infrastructure, including specialised flooring, game courts and accessories. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)