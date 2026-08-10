VMPL Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 10: Total Transport Systems Limited (NSE: TOTAL), one of India's leading international logistics company, today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30 June 2026. The Company delivered a strong start to FY27, supported by healthy business momentum, disciplined execution and continued focus on operational efficiency. Improved business activity across logistics services, together with effective cost management, resulted in higher profitability and margin expansion during the quarter. The Company remains focused on delivering reliable logistics solutions while strengthening its market position through customer-centric services and operational excellence. Q1 FY27 Consolidated Financial Highlights: * Revenue from Operations increased 31.3% YoY to ₹193.6 Cr.

* EBITDA increased 48.3% YoY to ₹6.5 Cr, with margin improving to 3.3%. * EBIT increased 34.0% YoY to ₹6.6 Cr with margin at 3.4%. * Profit After Tax increased 40.5% YoY to ₹4.1 Cr, with PAT margin improving to 2.1%. * Earnings Per Share increased to ₹2.55 from ₹1.81 in Q1 FY26. * The Board has recommended a final dividend of ₹1.25 per equity share for FY26. Q1 FY27 Business Volume Overview: Q1 FY27 Consolidated Financial Performance: Commenting on the results, Mr. Makarand Pradhan, Promoter and MD of Total Transport Systems Limited said, "We have started FY27 on a strong note, driven by healthy business momentum and disciplined execution. On a YoY basis, Revenue from Operations increased 31.3% to ₹193.6 crore, while EBITDA grew 48.3% to ₹6.5 crore and Profit After Tax rose 40.5% to ₹4.1 crore. The improvement in profitability reflects our continued focus on operational efficiency, cost discipline, and delivering reliable logistics solutions to our customers. Our diversified service portfolio and long-standing customer relationships continue to strengthen our business and support sustainable growth.

The Indian logistics sector continues to benefit from expanding trade, supply chain diversification, and ongoing infrastructure investments, although geopolitical developments have resulted in periodic disruptions across global shipping routes. We remain confident in the long-term opportunities for the sector and believe our asset-light business model, global network, and customer-centric approach position us well to capture this growth. Going forward, our priority will be to strengthen service capabilities, leverage technology, improve productivity, and deliver consistent value for our customers and shareholders through sustainable and profitable growth." About Total Transport Systems Limited (NSE: TOTAL): Established in 1994, Total Transport Systems Limited (TTSL) is a leading NSE-listed international logistics company offering integrated freight forwarding and supply chain solutions. The Company provides sea freight, air freight, multimodal transportation, customs clearance, warehousing, last-mile delivery and value-added logistics services, catering to customers across diverse industries. Through its association with the world's fifth-largest consolidators' network, iCargo Alliance, TTSL has access to a global network spanning 89+ countries, 1,100+ locations, 166+ offices, and over 180 agents, enabling seamless logistics solutions across key international trade routes.

With a strong pan-India presence and an asset-light business model, TTSL combines global connectivity with local execution to deliver reliable, efficient, and customer-centric logistics solutions. As a member of leading industry bodies, including IATA, FIATA, FFFAI, CAI, BOCB, and AMTOI, the Company is well positioned to benefit from India's expanding trade and logistics sector. Backed by its customer-centric approach, diversified service portfolio, and operational excellence, TTSL remains committed to delivering sustainable growth and creating long-term value for all stakeholders. For more information, please visit the company website: www.ttspl.in (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)