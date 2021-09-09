TR Sawhney inaugrated ARENA and NEXA Showrooms in Daryaganj, Delhi

New Delhi [India], September 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): Leading Maruti Suzuki dealership of Delhi, TR Sawhney inaugurated ARENA & NEXA showrooms in Daryaganj, Delhi today. With this inauguration, TR Sawhney Group increased its presence in Delhi to 6 ARENA showrooms & 4 NEXA showrooms. Joint Managing Director (MSIL) Hisashi Takeuchi inaugurated both the ARENA and NEXA Showrooms of TR Sawhney Group, in the heart of Central Delhi, Daryaganj.

At the grand opening of ARENA and NEXA showrooms at Asaf Ali Road, Daryaganj, Joint Managing Director (MSIL) Hisashi Takeuchi said, "Today, the customers have become more concerned about the journey of owning a vehicle. The customer has evolved from being just a consumer to a person who demands an experience throughout his interactions. To keep pace with this changing customer, Maruti Suzuki has taken many initiatives, like introduction of new premium channel NEXA, the new state-of-art ARENA, launch of Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance - online platform, Maruti Suzuki Subscribe, creating more than 5000 dealer digital assets and many more. Maruti Suzuki is also continuously upgrading the products and has a robust plan in future for Indian consumers."

While addressing the dignitaries during inauguration, Sanjiv Sawhney, Director - TR Sawhney Group said that the dealership started their operations in the year 1993 as a Maruti Authorised Service Station. And, today the group has presence in Delhi, NCR and other locations with 14 Sales, 9 Service, 3 True Value and a Commercial touchpoint.

Rajiv Sawhney, CEO - TR Sawhney Group added that, "TR Sawhney Group has established itself as the largest MSIL dealer by volume in Delhi. The group aims to provide the best car buying experience to its customers. We are coming up with New Outlets in Ambala (Haryana) and Churu (Rajasthan) to increase our reach."

The inauguration ceremony was also presided by Nobutaka Suzuki, Shashank Srivastava, Partho Banerjee, Bhuvan Dheer, Suresh Babu, Vikas Malu, Ankur Sharma, Sunil Moolchandani, Rahul Sawhney and Vishal Sawhney.

All COVID protocols were followed throughout the ceremony.

