TradeIndia gears up to conduct Consumer Goods Expo India 2020 - the world's biggest virtual exposition for MSMEs in India

New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI/BusinessWire India): After the notable success of the pioneering COVID-19 Essentials Expo India, the Packaging Expo and other business conventions of vital importance, TradeIndia, India's leading B2B marketplace is slated to organize yet another landmark virtual business congregation.

The foremost online trading company is set to optimize its proprietary platform to convene Consumer Goods Expo 2020 - the world's biggest virtual exposition for the Indian MSME ecosystem. The event will prove instrumental in unfurling a plethora of fresh business ideations and collaborations for the country's small and medium-scale businesses.

In a bid to aid Indian manufacturers, suppliers, and exporters of consumer packaged and durable goods, TradeIndia has extended its state-of-the-art digital platform to help them connect with global buyers virtually. It will also allow exhibitors from the India MSME sector to showcase a wide array of products and services to visitors which will help in building lucrative business partnerships through qualified leads.

Besides helping the nation's manufacturers, suppliers and exporters exhibit their products virtually through 3D product display before international audiences; this comprehensive business spectacle will also keep the economy engine running by enabling more efficient and cost effective business networking to heighten overall productivity.

The Consumer Goods Expo India 2020 will bestow the country's MSME sector with ample business enhancing prospects by optimizing TradeIndia's modern digital technology platform to eliminate geographical barriers and devise new opportunities for the country's manufacturing industry.

The virtual business congregation will feature a range of prominent stalls equipped with attractive services and facilities. The event will not only herald business appreciation possibilities amongst local and global buyers through direct meetings and appointments with relevant buyers but will also direct assured solutions to all potential buyer queries and consumer requirements.

The marquee virtual trade confluence will also offer live chat enablement & networking facilitation features to generate real-time leads in three days and 33 hours and sales generation along with customized booths embellished with brand logos, messaging, product demos, and digital handouts and brochures for improved business communication. The event will also feature Digital product launches and platform design to attract buyers touch point towards an exhibitor's booth.

The digital business convention will also prove instrumental in resolving the logistics distribution and customer needs of the manufacturing industry by facilitating direct meeting with various consumer goods, materials, products, equipment, and machinery users. The event will be hugely successful in augmenting business visibility levels and empowering lucrative trade leads while connecting your team with qualified buyers. It will also extend the business fraternity an opportunity to experience high-level seminars fronted by industry adepts.

The remarkable trade exposition is expected to draw over 1, 50,000 visitors comprising of dealers, end-users, manufacturers, purchasers, service-providers, exporters, e-commerce sellers and the media via the virtual medium.

The event will also feature over 125 exhibitors demonstrating a vast surfeit of products and categories such as Food & Beverage, Beans, Dry Fruits, Dairy products, Edible oil, & fats, Health foods, Fast Food Marine and meat products, Rice & snacks, Fashion accessories, Footwear, Wedding dress, Beauty & cosmetic products, Crockery & cookware, Automobiles, Jewelry, Firearms, Toys & games, Transportation equipment, Household goods & products, etc.

"With consumer demand levels rising back to their pre-COVID levels, the Indian manufacturing industry comprising of various small and medium exporters, buyers and sellers has been in dire need of a consummate and tech-powered trade platform to help rejuvenate itself from the rampant economic slowdown. By catalyzing the much-awaited virtual Consumer Goods Expo 2020 through our flagship digital platform, we will be ushering a surge of business networking and collaboration prospects. We are confident that this mighty trade spectacle will overshadow the success of the previous expositions by a significant margin and help Indian SMEs in substantial business consolidation amid a rapidly evolving business scenario," said the spokesperson for TradeIndia, speaking on the up and coming trade event.

The Consumer Goods Expo 2020 is further projected to attract over 20 sponsors and an average 2000 visits per stall. The comprehensive virtual event will also witness participants from more than 160 countries. With over 800 Indian cities included amongst 1800 global cities involved, the groundbreaking business summit is further posed to enable about 40 per cent leads conversion.

