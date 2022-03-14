Trainocate is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Splunk

You would like to read
Mumbai (Maharashtra)/ Bengaluru (Karnataka)/ Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 14 (ANI/PRNewswire):(https://trainocate.com/in) Trainocate, a leading Learning & Development service provider is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Splunk® enterprise, the data platform leader for Security & Observability.
This alliance with Splunk will provide training and certification to students and professionals, giving them the opportunity to showcase their data management and analysis skills with pinpoint precision.
Splunk is a horizontal technology used for application management, security and compliance, as well as business and web analytics. Splunk has also begun developing machine learning and data solutions for BizOps.
Trainocate believes, (https://trainocate.com/lk/courses/splunk" rel="noopener" target="_blank">Splunk provides organizations with the data and analytics backbone to quickly detect, identify, respond and recover from disruptions and thrive in today's constantly changing business environment. Splunk's technology also helps keep an organization running with real-time monitoring and investigation of any data from any source, enabling it to troubleshoot and secure any environment, from on-prem to the cloud.
The Splunk platform removes the barriers between data and action, empowering observability, IT and security teams to ensure their organizations are secure, resilient and innovative. Splunk certificate holders are exceptionally desirable to large organizations where data management is critical to making successful business decisions. Completing a Splunk Certification course is guaranteed to open doors to better paying and higher-ranking professional opportunities.
Who can learn Splunk?
Splunk is ideal for students with a general knowledge of typical operations in using computer applications like storing and retrieving data, including IT professionals and IT infrastructure management professionals.
Founded in 1995 under the branding of Global Knowledge Asia, Trainocate is one of the most trusted training providers in Asia. The company specializes in training around vendor-specific technologies and certifications, high-end IT solutions, customized content as well as a robust portfolio of business and management skills. Trainocate has a global presence in India, Sri Lanka, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, Hong Kong, China, Thailand, Taiwan, Vietnam, Philippines, Australia and USA.
