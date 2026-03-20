VMPL Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 20: The way India travels is gradually evolving. While hotels and fixed itineraries have long defined the travel experience, a new trend is emerging, one where the journey itself becomes just as important as the destination. At the forefront of this shift is Travelhomes, a platform that is redefining road travel by organizing and scaling caravan rentals across India. Founded by Sanyam Jain, Travelhomes is among the early movers in building a structured ecosystem for caravan travel, an offering that has been widely popular globally but remained largely unorganized in India until recently. Building Structure in an Untapped Segment

Before the emergence of platforms like Travelhomes, caravan rentals in India operated in a fragmented manner. Vendors worked independently, discovery was limited, and travelers often faced uncertainty around quality and service. Travelhomes identified this gap early and introduced a platform-led approach to bring consistency and accessibility to the segment. By onboarding verified vendors, standardizing vehicle quality, and defining clear service benchmarks, the company is working towards formalizing caravan travel as a reliable category within India's travel industry. "Our vision has always been to make caravan travel simple, accessible, and trustworthy for Indian travelers," said a spokesperson from Travelhomes. "We are not just enabling bookings, we are building a category that didn't exist in an organized way before."

Expanding Access Across Key Travel Markets As part of its growth strategy, Travelhomes is rapidly expanding its network across major cities and travel hubs. Currently, the platform offers caravan booking options in cities such as Bangalore, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajasthan, and Delhi, with plans to further scale into new regions. This multi-city presence allows travelers to begin their journeys from convenient locations, making caravan travel a viable option for both short getaways and long road trips. Redefining the Travel Experience Caravan travel introduces a fundamentally different way of exploring destinations, one that prioritizes flexibility, privacy, and comfort. Unlike traditional travel formats, it allows travelers to move at their own pace without being tied to hotel check-ins or rigid schedules. Equipped with essential amenities such as sleeping areas and onboard washrooms, often a key gap in Indian road travel, caravans offer a seamless "home on wheels" experience.

This shift is particularly resonating with modern travelers who are seeking more personalized and experience-driven journeys. Driving a New Travel Behaviour Travelhomes are not just responding to changing preferences, it is actively shaping them. By building both supply and demand in parallel, the platform is contributing to increased awareness and adoption of caravan travel across the country. As one of the early category builders, Travelhomes is focused on aggregating caravan supply, improving service consistency, and making the concept more approachable for first-time users. Looking Ahead While caravan travel in India is still at a nascent stage, industry observers see strong growth potential driven by rising demand for flexible and private travel options.

Travelhomes aims to play a defining role in this evolution by continuing to expand its footprint, enhance customer experience, and position caravan travel as a mainstream alternative to conventional stays. With a clear vision to make caravan bookings as seamless as hotel reservations, Travelhomes is steadily driving a new narrative in India's travel ecosystem, one where the journey truly becomes the destination. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)