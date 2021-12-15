Travsie launches industry's first B2B holiday sourcing platform with 1100+ agents and suppliers on-board, receives seed funding

New Delhi [India], December 15 (ANI/ATK): Travsie, a travel tech start-up, announced the successful launch of its B2B marketplace and hybrid tech platform in the holiday sourcing space, that caters exclusively to travel agents, SMEs and suppliers.

At the time of launch, the platform had more 1100 agents and global suppliers already engaged on the platform.

Travsie has also received an initial round of seed funding from a Delhi based HNI, that it will deploy on advancing its technology and expanding operations; as it scales up to acquire 10,000+ agents and suppliers in the next six months.

"Holiday packages remain a cornerstone of India's travel industry, and it is estimated that MSME travel agents will continue to retain over 50 per cent market share in terms of channel of bookings for travel. Therefore, it was surprising for us that the B2B space in this segment had been vacant so far. There had been no attempt yet to enable sourcing integration between agents and suppliers," said Vikas Khadaria, CEO and Founder, Travsie. "Agents were facing several challenges while sourcing holiday packages, especially due to manual processes. That's why we created a scalable tech platform like Travsie; to fill this critical need-gap."

"Travsie not only streamlines holiday sales, services and transactions between suppliers and agents, it also comes packed with a host of integrated, full stack, ease-of-business features that drive efficiencies, revenues and growth," he added.

* Industry's first B2B marketplace & platform for holiday travel agents and suppliers

* Powered by an advanced & customizable 'Holiday Search Engine'

* With more than 1100 agents and global suppliers already on the platform, Travsie receives initial round of seed funding

As a hybrid tech platform, Travsie delivers maximized efficiencies in sourcing, pricing and transactions. It also resolves the challenge of holiday customizations through its industry-first 'Holiday Search Engine', that integrates into its dynamic marketplace, smart dashboard and easy query mechanism.

"With seamless customization, direct connect, transparent pricing and a host of other data-led revenue generation features, Travsie will empower last mile B2B travel agents; while giving suppliers and Destination Management Companies (DMCs), irrespective of their physical locations, unlimited access to the rapidly growing network of agents on the platform," said Vikas Khadaria.

The company will fast track its expansion to agent markets in Tier 2, 3 and 4 cities, to meet its target of 10,000+ agents and suppliers.

"Our vision is to have a large global ecosystem of holiday agents and suppliers that are interacting directly and seamlessly with each other, harnessing the power digital to book complex holidays with ease, and scaling-up their business through our growth-led tools," Vikas concludes.

Currently, one can visit (https://www.travsie.com) www.travsie.com to know more about the platform's features and register.

