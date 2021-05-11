Tredence included in Now Tech - Customer Analytics Service Providers, Q2 2021

You would like to read
- Tredence launches ML Works, machine learning ops platform to accelerate AI innovation and value realization
- dunnhumby in spotlight at largest-ever Virtual Machine Learning Summit
- Uniphore and Tech Mahindra partner to drive innovation in customer experience
- L & T Technology Services' i-BEMS™ receives Frost & Sullivan's 2020 Global Customer Value Leadership Award
- Tredence announces employee stock buyback worth USD 3.5 million
Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], May 11 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Tredence, a leading data science and AI engineering company solving the last-mile problem in analytics, has been recognized as a customer analytics service provider in Forrester's report, Now Tech: Customer Analytics Service Providers (CASPs), Q2 2021.
Forrester, a global leader in research and advisory, published this report as a north star for customer insights professionals, to help them understand the value-add from service providers and find a right-fit partner.
The report overviews 40 CASPs, elaborating how specialized service providers help organizations across the analytics maturity spectrum transform customer data into customer-focused actions to drive acquisition, retention, bigger basket sizes, and enhanced customer experiences.
Tredence, categorized as a data science specialist in this report, is helping customers across retail, CPG, TMT, healthcare, and manufacturing solve pervasive and emerging analytical use cases. The company leverages a diverse toolkit, including applied behavioral science, machine learning, Natural Language Processing (NLP), and optimization algorithms to help customers maximize returns on their customer analytics investments.
Tredence fosters a strong insights-to-impact ecosystem of thought leadership, industry domain expertise, optimization platforms such as ML Works, and joint GTM affiliations with partners - garnering an average 94 per cent net promoter score across engagements.
"In 2021, we are excited about and anticipate more recognitions like Now Tech as we pivot away from a customer analytics model to holistic Customer Experience Management (CXM). Tredence has built a sustainable ecosystem around its CXM vision. From conducting listening tours to workshops to strategy to co-creation to business value realization, we bring in contextual interventions across the customer life cycle to improve customer experience," said Shub Bhowmick, CEO & Co-founder, Tredence.
Apart from the Now Tech Report, Forrester recently recognized Tredence as a "Contender" in The Forrester Wave™: AI Consultancies, Q1 2021. The company is doubling down its investments in AI innovation through Tredence Studio to help clients adapt to disruptive market shifts. With 30+ pre-built AI accelerators, the studio currently manages the overall innovation funnel for the organization that moves employee ideas into resourceful client solutions.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor