PRNewswire Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 8: Trex Energy, an innovative energy storage solutions company headquartered in Hyderabad, Telangana, today announced the official commercial launch of the REX BESS 125kW/261kWh with Liquid-Cooling Battery Energy Storage System (BESS). The REX BESS from Trex Energy combines liquid cooling, intelligent energy management system, and integrated AC/DC architecture to deliver reliable, scalable energy storage for commercial, industrial, and utility applications in India and globally. - Integrated Smart BESS -- 261kWh LFP battery with liquid cooling, EMS, and fire suppression - Multi-Use Energy Storage -- Built for renewables, EV charging, backup power, and peak load management - Safe & Scalable -- Real-time monitoring, remote diagnostics, and globally certified architecture

This product launch arrives against the backdrop of MSEDCL's new tariff policy, which signals electricity tariff rebates for the adoption of energy storage solutions Product Overview: The REX BESS 125kW/261kWh BESS The REX BESS is a fully integrated, single-cabinet energy storage solution featuring a 261 kWh LFP (Lithium Iron Phosphate) battery with a nominal voltage of 832V and a cell capacity of 314Ah. With a maximum DC voltage of 950V and a maximum input active power of 125kW, the system is designed for high-efficiency charge-discharge cycles across both on-grid and off-grid configurations. Operating reliably across temperatures from -20°C to 55°C, and rated IP54 for protection against dust and water ingress, the REX BESS is built for real-world industrial conditions.

Commenting on the launch Roshan Shaik, Technical Director - Trex Energy, said, "The REX BESS is not just a product -- it is our commitment to India's energy future. With liquid cooling, aerosol fire suppression, and intelligent cloud monitoring built into a single cabinet, we are giving our customers a system they can trust for decades of reliable operation." Key Features Efficient & Scalable: Flexible expansion design allows one machine to serve multi-effect matching across a variety of application scenarios. Optional 100kW MPPT and 200kW STS support future capacity growth without system replacement. Reliable & Safe: Equipped with aerosol fire suppression and multiple protection systems covering overcharge, over-discharge, short circuit, and thermal events -- ensuring safety across all operating conditions.

Smart Energy Intelligence: Integrated Energy Management System (EMS) with 4G connectivity and a 7-inch HMI touch screen enables real-time monitoring, remote diagnostics, and fingertip cloud maintenance from anywhere. Fully Integrated System: Highly integrated AC and DC design in a single cabinet (under 1700x1350x2200mm, under 3500kg). Compatible with PV input, AC bus, grid, loads, and EV charging piles in a unified architecture. Advanced Liquid Cooling: Precision liquid cooling maintains optimal cell temperatures across all conditions, significantly reducing degradation and extending the battery lifecycle compared to conventional air-cooled systems. Applications The REX BESS 125kW/261kWh BESS is designed to address a wide spectrum of energy challenges across industries:

Peak Load Management: Reduce electricity costs significantly through effective peak shaving and load shifting, lowering demand charges for commercial and industrial facilities. Renewable Integration: Enhance solar (PV) and wind energy utilization with stable, high-capacity storage -- directly compatible with PV input through the integrated EMS architecture. Energy Backup: Provide reliable power supply during grid outages for uninterrupted operations in critical facilities, manufacturing units, and data centers. EV Charging Support: Enable efficient and scalable EV charging infrastructure with stable power delivery, supporting India's fast-growing electric mobility ecosystem. Grid Support: Strengthen power networks with distributed energy solutions -- supporting frequency regulation, voltage stabilization, and load balancing for utilities.

Energy Trading (Arbitrage): Maximize savings by leveraging energy price fluctuations -- charging during off-peak hours and discharging during peak tariff periods. Technical Specifications -- REX BESS-125kW/261kWh Optimistic about the future, Bharat Chhittarka, Managing Director - Trex Energy opined, "With the REX BESS now available for deployment, Trex Energy is ready to partner with industries, renewable energy developers, and utilities across India who need proven, intelligent, and safe energy storage solutions. This is the system that will power the next generation of smart energy infrastructure." Availability & Deployment The REX BESS 125kW/261kWh BESS is now available for order and deployment. Trex Energy provides end-to-end support -- from site assessment and system design to installation, commissioning, and ongoing maintenance. Customized configurations, including optional MPPT (100kW) and STS (200kW) integration, are available to suit specific project requirements. For inquiries, project consultations, or to schedule a demonstration, contact Trex Energy directly. For more information about the product and the brand please visit the website.

About Trex Energy Trex Energy is a Hyderabad-based energy storage solutions company dedicated to designing and delivering advanced Battery Energy Storage Systems for commercial, industrial, and utility applications. With a tagline of "We Store Electrons," Trex Energy is committed to accelerating India's clean energy transition through innovative, reliable, and intelligent energy storage technology. Trex Energy operates from its registered offices in Hyderabad, Telangana and Pune, Maharashtra. For media queries please contact: Narayan Vasu | Sales Director - Trex Energy Tel: +91 98660 11445 Email: contact@trexenergy.in Web: www.trexenergy.in Address: 8th Floor, Vamsiram Suvarnadurga Tech Park, Financial District, Nanakramguda, Hyderabad, Telangana 500032 Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2995678/Trex_Energy_Logo.jpg (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)