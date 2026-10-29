PNN New Delhi [India], October 29: Sunil Kharbanda, Founder and COO of Trezix, has launched his book The Relationship Code: Love, Trust and Leadership in the Age of AI, announcing that all proceeds from the book will be donated to animal-welfare NGOs. The book title reflects the underlying principles that enable relationships to thrive trust, empathy, mutual understanding and the ability to sustain connections through change and conflict. Published by Embassy Books, the book brings together Kharbanda's reflections on why relationships are not merely a by-product of success, but a fundamental part of how it is built, and how human connection is evolving in an increasingly technology-driven world.

Divided into three sections, The Great Unravelling, Relationship Architecture: Trust at Scale and Relationships as Ecosystems, the book examines the challenges of modern disconnection, the foundations of trust, and the role of relationships in leadership, business and collaboration. It also explores how AI and automation are changing the way people work and communicate, arguing for the continued importance of empathy, influence and meaningful human engagement. Kharbanda brings more than three decades of experience across industries, businesses and geographies to the book. As an entrepreneur and business leader, he draws on his professional and personal experiences to examine the relationships that shape individual decisions, organisational culture and long-term success. His decision to support animal-welfare NGOs also reflects a personal belief that responsibility towards other living beings is integral to being human.

Speaking about the book, Kharbanda said, "I have long been fascinated by what makes relationships last and what allows them to endure when circumstances become difficult. As AI increasingly shapes how we work and connect, I wanted to explore the human qualities that remain at the heart of meaningful relationships. Dedicating the proceeds to animal-welfare NGOs reflects my belief that humans and animals are part of the same cosmic fabric, and that our responsibility towards other lives is inseparable from what it means to be human." The Relationship Code: Love, Trust and Leadership in the Age of AI, published by Embassy Books, is available on Amazon and at select airport bookstores in Delhi, Bengaluru and Mumbai.

Buy the book: The Relationship Code on Amazon (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)