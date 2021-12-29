Tribeca appoints Ankush Kaul to lead its sales and business expansion

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], December 29 (ANI/TPT): Tribeca, the developers of Trump Towers in India has announced the appointment of Ankush Kaul to head the Sales & Marketing of the company.
Kaul comes with diversified experience spread across the Indian real estate market, financial services and hospitality. Prior to joining Tribeca, he has held multiple leadership roles at notable real estate companies such as DLF, Ambience, M3M and Central Park where he has overseen sales in excess of a billion dollars.
Welcoming Ankush Kaul to the team, Kalpesh Mehta, Founder, Tribeca Developers said, "I am delighted to have someone as sharp and experienced as Ankush join the Tribeca team. In addition to his excellent track record in the real estate sector, his style of working and personality isan ideal fit for Tribeca. We're in a great position to lead the luxury and premium residential sector in India and I believe Ankush will be a key asset to the Tribeca team. Being an asset-light developer, we've constantly introduced innovative projects in the country, and Ankush's experience of selling aspirational homes and experiences aligns well with our ethos."
Commenting on the appointment, Ankush Kaul said, "Being the exclusive representative of the uber-luxurious Trump brand in India, Tribeca has made a distinct name for itself in the luxury and premium real estate sector in India. They have ambitious plans of elevating the standards of residential real estate for the Indian homebuyers through their amazing value proposition, a strong leadership team, and extremely talented employees. I'm ecstatic to join them at this time of growth and look forward to working with Kalpesh, Harshwardhan, and the other stakeholders at Tribeca.''
Kaul believes that given the liquidity growth in the market, the post COVID cycle in the residential space is showing promising signs. With people spending more time indoors and enjoying their personal space, it which has led to a substantial increase in customer's intent to own carefully designed spaces.
According to him, this is a great opportunity for Tribeca to play a key role in consolidating the market and bring forth their most valuable projects in the form of Trump Towers Delhi NCR and The Ark - Pune.
