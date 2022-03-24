Tridhya Intuit has been announced a winner at ICT Grand Challenge by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) in partnership with the National Jal Jeevan Mission, Government of India

You would like to read
Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 24 (ANI/PRNewswire): Tridhya Intuit has been awarded a winner at ICT Grand Challenge development of 'Smart Water Supply Measurement and Quality Monitoring System' as a part of the National Jal Jeevan Mission, initiated by reverent Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.
A total of 278 organizations took part from all over India, and Tridhya Intuit's Amrit got potentially selected under the top 10, then successfully under the top 4, to be a record-breaking winner.
Jigar Desai, Founder & CTO of Tridhya Intuit was presented with a winner's certificate by honorable Union Minister of Jal Shakti, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.
"I congratulate our team for enormous efforts on being able to create a water-safe future for citizens of India with the help of technology. I extend my gratitude to MeitY Startup Hub, CDAC, National Jal Jeevan Mission (NJJM) - Department of Drinking Water and Sanitization, and, Ministry of Jal Shakti for giving us an opportunity to serve our Nation. With this stepping stone, we are excited to positively transform many more elements with advanced technologies," said (https://bit.ly/36qkX3h)) Jigar Desai, Founder & CTO, Tridhya Intuit.
About Amrit, a Smart Water Management System
(https://www.tridhyaintuit.com/product/amrit-water-management) Amrit is an IoT-based system for real-time monitoring of quality and quantity for potable water. The system has an interactive dashboard for data visualization. It displays live data from various nodes (devices) as per hierarchy. A user can manage the faults in the water distribution network, demands, bills, and supply schedules.
Amrit solution helps the government to continuously monitor in real-time the predefined amount (it is 55 LPCD in our case) and appropriate quality of water provided to each household as per the guidelines.
Amrit, IoT device and platform
The device generates real-time data and interactive graphs with full visibility of the system's technical/financial performance, future predictions, leakage detection, sensor data, etc. It has mobile/web monitoring with remote connectivity. It is a portable device powered by solar with a live display of data on the LED screen.
The platform is configured with IoT and it controls remote devices. It supports AI chatbot, geo-tagging and real-time ticket generation for error detection with SMS or email alerts.
(https://www.tridhyaintuit.com) Tridhya Intuit is a product-based digital transformation company providing solutions using cutting-edge technologies like IoT, AI, and Big Data to create an exclusive customer experience. It has a team of experts from IoT, AI, and Bid Data to provide intelligent, secure, scalable, and cost-effective solutions. It has been delivering end-to-end creative solutions on time with a client-centric approach.
