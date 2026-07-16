BusinessWire India

Houston (Texas) [US], July 16: Tridiagonal.ai Pvt. Ltd. (T.AI), the dedicated AI arm of Tridiagonal Group, announced its role in the third Joint Development Agreement (JDA) involving PETRONAS Carigali Sdn. Bhd. and IBM Malaysia Sdn. Bhd. to advance PETRONAS Carigali's flagship TriCipta AI across the Upstream value chain.

TriCipta AI is PETRONAS Carigali's partnership model that combines deep domain technical expertise with advanced AI technology experts to accelerate the development and deployment of upstream AI solutions.

Through this collaboration, Tridiagonal.ai's engineering domain-driven AI solutions will support upstream capabilities for Surface Equipment Optimisation with AI. The initiative focuses on production optimisation, maintenance reliability and asset integrity decision workflows, helping bring operational data, engineering context and decision intelligence closer to critical field decisions.