VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 10: TRIGGR, the design-led audio and consumer-tech brand, is bringing its festive portfolio to Flipkart's Big Billion Days 2026, with general access beginning on 9 October and early access starting a day earlier.

The line-up features products across the Kraken, Punkheadz, Trinity, Roar and Ultrabuds series, alongside Wukong, Arcus One, Zion 1, Luma One and Volt Power banks. Covering gaming, music, entertainment and everyday use, the range reflects TRIGGR's growing presence across audio and personal technology. Final sale prices, product availability and applicable offers will be displayed on the respective marketplace listings.

Founded in 2023 as a gaming-inspired audio brand, TRIGGR has since expanded into a portfolio of more than 40 SKUs. Its evolution is guided by a belief that everyday technology should combine useful performance with distinctive design, reflecting the interests and identities of the people who use it. With products currently priced between ₹699 and ₹2,999, TRIGGR aims to make that approach accessible to a wider audience.