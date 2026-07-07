PNN New Delhi [India], July 6: Portable speakers have steadily evolved from being occasional travel companions into everyday lifestyle essentials. They're just as likely to be found on a study desk as they are at a rooftop hangout, a weekend getaway, or an impromptu house party. As consumers increasingly expect a single speaker to move effortlessly between work, travel, and entertainment, portability alone is no longer enough. Sound quality, battery life, thoughtful design, and everyday convenience have become equally important in shaping the listening experience. Recognising that shift, TRIGGR has expanded its portable audio portfolio with the launch of the Roar 8 and Roar 10, two Bluetooth speakers designed to deliver powerful performance in compact, easy-to-carry form factors. Built for users who want their music to travel with them, both speakers combine bold aesthetics with practical features that suit everything from personal listening sessions and study breaks to outdoor gatherings and road trips.

The launch further strengthens TRIGGR's growing presence in India's consumer audio market. In just three years, the youth-first culture-tech brand has become one of the country's fastest-growing audio brands, backed by a strong marketplace presence, excellent customer reviews, and a reputation for creating some of the category's most design-led products. With one TRIGGR device sold every 20 seconds, the brand continues to focus on making thoughtfully engineered audio experiences more accessible without compromising on performance or style. The latest additions also build on the philosophy behind TRIGGR's Roar series, which is based on a simple idea: powerful sound shouldn't be limited by size. Whether it's a casual listening session at home, a rooftop evening with friends, or a spontaneous weekend trip, the Roar lineup is designed to deliver immersive audio in speakers that are easy to carry and even easier to enjoy.

Leading the launch is the TRIGGR Roar 8, a compact, pocket-ready portable Bluetooth speaker engineered to deliver surprisingly expansive sound from a handheld form factor. Powered by an 8W RMS output, a 52mm dynamic driver, and BassXpand™ technology, it produces deeper bass and room-filling audio that comfortably outperforms expectations for its size. With up to 12 hours of playback, it is built to outlast long playlists, study sessions, and day-long outings, while ZapCharge™ USB Type-C fast charging helps minimize downtime and keeps the music going. Designed for flexibility as much as performance, the Roar8 also supports True Wireless Stereo (TWS) pairing, allowing two speakers to connect for a wider stereo experience. Roaring RGB light adds a vibrant visual element, while the inclusion of an in-built FM radio, USB Type-A, and MicroSD card playback offers multiple ways to enjoy music beyond Bluetooth streaming. Wrapped in a durable fabric exterior with an ergonomic handheld design and carry strap, it is available in Cobalt Blue, Omega Black, Aqua Green, and Crimson Red, making it equally suited for everyday carry, campus life, and outdoor adventures.

Complementing it is the TRIGGR Roar 10, developed for listeners who want even bigger sound while retaining everyday portability. Powered by a 10W RMS output, a 52mm dynamic driver, and BassXpand™ technology, it produces deeper bass and room-filling sound that brings added energy to everything from everyday listening and travel to house parties and outdoor hangouts. Offering up to 8 hours of playback, along with ZapCharge™ fast charging, it is designed to keep pace with the moments that matter without keeping users waiting between listening sessions. The Roar 10 further enhances everyday usability with TWS Mode, Roaring RGB lights, and a MEMS microphone with hands-free calling, allowing users to switch seamlessly between music and conversations. Support for in-built FM radio and MicroSD card playback provides added flexibility, while its durable fabric finish, ergonomic barrel design, and portable form factor make it equally comfortable at home or on the move. The speaker is offered in Inferno Red, Phantom Black, Forest Green, Ember Orange, and Cobalt Blue, giving users multiple options to match their personal style.

Available at special launch prices of ₹699 for the TRIGGR Roar 8 and ₹799 for the TRIGGR Roar 10, the latest additions to the Roar series continue the brand's commitment to combining thoughtful design, dependable performance, and accessible pricing. Coinciding with the Flipkart GOAT (Greatest of All Time) Sale, which begins on July 4, 2026, the launch gives consumers an opportunity to explore the new Roar speakers as part of one of the platform's biggest annual shopping events. As portable speakers become an increasingly integral part of modern lifestyles, TRIGGR's latest launches demonstrate that users no longer have to choose between portability, powerful sound, and personality; they can expect all three in one well-rounded package.

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